Bitget Wallet Adds Tokenized Credit Assets on Centrifuge, Brings Institutional-Grade RWAs to Retail

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has added support for newly launched deRWA tokens on Centrifuge through the integration with Aerodrome, the largest decentralized exchange on the Base network, which holds over $1 billion in total value locked.

deRWA (decentralized Real-World Asset) tokens are freely transferable, onchain representations of tokenized assets on Centrifuge, designed to be fully composable with DeFi - enabling trading, collateralization, and integration into lending markets without centralized intermediaries.

The first deRWA asset available for trading is deJAAA, a freely transferable version of the Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund. By integrating Aerodrome's deRWA markets into its Super DEX aggregator, Bitget Wallet enables retail users to trade institutional-grade assets directly from within a self-custodial wallet.

"With deRWA live, institutional-grade assets are now available in the same venues where DeFi users already trade, swap, and allocate capital," said Bhaji Illuminati, CEO of Centrifuge. "Bitget Wallet's integration extends that reach, making these assets discoverable and tradable for millions of participants globally."

"RWAs have been a long-running sector in DeFi, but access has remained limited," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "Integrating deRWA is a step toward making traditional finance-grade assets part of the everyday self-custodial experience for our users."

deRWA tokens on Centrifuge are designed for use across decentralized markets, initially focusing on trading, lending and collateral applications. Following the launch, Centrifuge plans to bring deRWA tokens to Ethereum mainnet, Solana, and other networks in the coming weeks.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge empowers asset managers to tokenize, manage, and distribute their funds onchain, while providing investors access to a diversified portfolio of tokenized assets. Founded in 2017 and backed by leading VCs, Centrifuge has been a driving force in the institutional adoption of tokenized assets and has championed industry initiatives including the Tokenized Asset Coalition, the Real-World Asset Summit, and the creation of widely recognized token standards.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, secure, and accessible for everyone. It offers swaps, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and payment solutions, supporting over 130 blockchains, 20,000 DApps, and a million tokens. Backed by a $300M user protection fund, Bitget Wallet serves more than 80 million users worldwide.

