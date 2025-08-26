Financial Calendar

The following dates for announcement of financial reporting, holding of general meeting etc. have been set:





29 October 2025 Interim Report Q3 2025

18 November 2025 Capital Markets Day

29 January 2026 Preliminary statement of financial results 2025

26 February 2026 Annual report 2025

9 April 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026

28 April 2026 Interim Report Q1 2026

16 July 2026 Interim Report Q2 2026

28 October 2026 Interim Report Q3 2026



Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachment