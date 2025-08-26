Financial Calendar

The following dates for announcement of financial reporting, holding of general meeting etc. have been set:
29 October 2025 Interim Report Q3 2025
18 November 2025 Capital Markets Day
29 January 2026 Preliminary statement of financial results 2025
26 February 2026 Annual report 2025
9 April 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026
28 April 2026 Interim Report Q1 2026
16 July 2026 Interim Report Q2 2026
28 October 2026 Interim Report Q3 2026
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachment