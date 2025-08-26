Financial Calendar

The following dates for announcement of financial reporting, holding of general meeting etc. have been set:

29 October 2025                                   Interim Report Q3 2025

18 November 2025                               Capital Markets Day

29 January 2026                                    Preliminary statement of financial results 2025

26 February 2026                                  Annual report 2025

9 April 2026                                            Annual General Meeting 2026

28 April 2026                                          Interim Report Q1 2026

16 July 2026                                           Interim Report Q2 2026

28 October 2026                                   Interim Report Q3 2026


