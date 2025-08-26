MEXC Concludes Solana Eco Month with Over $400 Billion in Trading Volume and 128,000 Participants

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the successful conclusion of its Solana Eco Month campaign. The campaign attracted over 128,000 participants worldwide and recorded a total trading volume of over $400 billion, reflecting strong user interest in the Solana ecosystem and continued trust in the MEXC platform.

Amid surging demand for RWA, Solana-based xStocks reached a key milestone just one month after their June 30 debut, recording a cumulative trading volume of $1.66 billion by July 30. At the same time, momentum around Solana continues to accelerate, with a growing number of institutions filing applications for a spot SOL ETF, underscoring rising mainstream interest in the asset. These supportive developments have fueled both demand and price growth for SOL. Between July and August 22, SOL’s spot trading volume exceeded $481 billion, marking an 80% increase compared with May–June, according to CoinGecko data.

To further support the growth of the Solana ecosystem, MEXC launched the Solana Eco Month campaign , held from July 21 to August 20, 2025 (UTC), with a $1 million prize pool. The initiative was designed to drive active participation across the Solana ecosystem through a wide range of incentives, including 0-fee trading, staking opportunities with APRs of up to 400%, interactive community games such as the Solana Spinfest, and reward distributions tied to both spot and futures trading volumes.

The month-long campaign generated strong engagement and showcased the growing enthusiasm for Solana within the global trading community. By combining trading incentives, staking opportunities, and interactive community experiences, Solana Eco Month not only strengthened user participation but also delivered impressive outcomes across multiple fronts.





The successful completion of Solana Eco Month underscores MEXC's ongoing commitment to lowering participation barriers, empowering users worldwide, and actively supporting the growth of leading blockchain ecosystems. In June 2025, MEXC Foundation announced its groundbreaking strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem. It is a comprehensive initiative designed to accelerate blockchain education and foster the next generation of Solana developers across APAC markets. MEXC will continue to launch innovative events in close collaboration with top-tier blockchain projects to deliver generous rewards to users.

