U.S. General Services Administration Renews Beam Global Contract Through 2030

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), (the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security, and smart city infrastructure, today announced that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has renewed its Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract through October 31, 2030. The contract includes exercise options which could extend Beam’s availability on the GSA MAS schedule through October 31, 2040.

As part of this renewal, Beam Global’s offerings have been added to Special Item Number (SIN) 334512 (Total Solution Support Products for Facilities Management Systems), which includes a Cooperative Purchasing provision. As a result, state and local governments are now eligible to purchase Beam Global’s products through the GSA MAS program. Eligibility determinations can be referenced here.



Cooperative Purchasing accelerates procurement timelines by enabling eligible agencies to buy directly from pre-negotiated GSA contracts, satisfying competitive sourcing requirements without the need for lengthy Request for Proposal (RFP) processes.



"We are encouraged to see the federal government GSA renewing our multiple award schedule contract," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "Our American made products deliver energy security and transportation infrastructure solutions that provide value to government facilities across the nation. The disaster preparedness attributes of our FEMA listed products mean that this federal contract vehicle can also be used by state and local governments who wish to purchase our products without having to go through time consuming and complex processes. This significantly increases the value of the contract vehicle for both our customers and our shareholders.”



Federal agencies, as well as state and local governments, can use the company’s GSA MAS Contract to secure Beam Global’s sustainable EV charging products at pre-negotiated pricing, terms, and conditions on the GSA Advantage!® site. The products are also designated Disaster Purchasing status and are available for purchase by state and local government entities and educational institutions in accordance with Section 833 of the John Warner Defense Authorization Act of 2007 and the Federal Supply Schedules Usage Act of 2010.



For more information on purchasing Beam Global’s EV ARC™ ready-to-deploy sustainable EV charging and energy security solutions through the GSA MAS Contract, please contact the Beam Team at +1 858-327-9123 or BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and smart city Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.



Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

