Climb Channel Solutions Partners with Coro to Enhance Cybersecurity Solutions

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Coro. This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to a broader market.

As cyber threats continue to evolve and SMBs and distributed enterprise face increasing security and compliance pressures, the demand for streamlined, scalable cybersecurity has never been greater. Coro’s unified platform meets this need, empowering channel partners to protect their customers from email threats, endpoint attacks, data loss, insider risks, and more through a single, integrated solution.

“This partnership reinforces Coro’s commitment to a channel-first go-to-market strategy,” said Joe Sykora, CEO of Coro. “Climb is a trusted leader with deep expertise in the channel and a strong reputation among MSPs and Value-Added Resellers. Together, we’re making cybersecurity easier for partners to deliver and manage, while helping them grow their business in a profitable and predictable way.”



This partnership also highlights Climb's dedication to fostering innovation and growth within the cybersecurity landscape. By collaborating with Coro, Climb is not only expanding its portfolio of cybersecurity solutions but also reinforcing its position as a leader in the technology distribution sector. This strategic alliance is poised to drive significant advancements in cybersecurity, ensuring that businesses are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the digital age.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Coro, a company that shares our dedication to delivering top-notch cybersecurity solutions," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. "By combining Coro's unified platform with our deep expertise in the channel, we are empowering our partners to protect their customers more efficiently and grow their businesses in a profitable and predictable way."

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focused on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to reimagining distribution through a data-driven approach that brings emerging technologies to market faster. We empower our partners with speed to market, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best-of-breed channel operations, and exceptional service—transforming how distribution supports growth and scalability. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience distribution reimagined and discover how our people-first approach helps VARs and MSPs grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

About Coro

Based in Chicago, IL, Coro is the leading cybersecurity platform for small and midsize businesses, making security simpler and smarter through the world’s first modular cybersecurity platform. Coro empowers organizations to defend against ransomware, phishing, malware, insider threats, and more—across users, devices, networks, and cloud apps. Coro’s modular platform stops threats in its tracks—automatically detecting and remediating security threats across businesses without draining IT resources. Coro is one of North America's fastest-growing cybersecurity companies, ranked on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the second year in a row. For more information, please visit Coro or follow on social media via LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, or Facebook.

