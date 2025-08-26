OTC Markets Group Welcomes Amaero Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Amaero Ltd. (ASX: 3DA; OTCQX: AMROF), a company specializing in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of refractory metals and specialty alloy powders, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Amaero Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Amaero Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “AMROF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are delighted to announce our upgrade to OTCQX. This is a significant milestone that enhances the accessibility of Amaero shares to both U.S. institutional and retail investors. With a strong portfolio of proprietary technologies, a growing pipeline of strategic partnerships, and a commitment to delivering shareholder value, Amaero is well positioned to capitalize on the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing globally.”

About Amaero Ltd.

Amaero Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of refractory metals and specialty alloy powders in the United States. It serves defense, space, and aviation industries. The principal activity of Amaero is the provision of end to end additive manufacturing solutions in terms of services, equipment and technology to its key clients in the Aviation Defense and Space sectors and the Tool and Die industry. Amaero was established with the support of Monash University in 2013 to commercialize opportunities in metal 3D printing identified by the Monash Centre for Additive Manufacturing (MCAM). Amaero has worked with many of the world's leading manufacturers of aerospace and defense products in both an R&D and manufacturing capacity and has a demonstrated ability to deliver aviation and military specification 3D printed alloy critical operation components.

