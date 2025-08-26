DraftKings Launches Responsible Gaming Education Month Campaign Featuring Super Bowl Tickets Sweepstakes

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) is marking Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM) with a monthlong campaign designed to promote responsible play. At the center of the effort is the launch of a sweepstakes—offering customers the chance to win NFL tickets, including a grand prize trip to Super Bowl LX, by engaging with tools like My Budget Builder and My Stat Sheet. As the NFL season kicks off, DraftKings is combining new technology with meaningful initiatives to encourage responsible play and help customers make more informed choices.

“We are excited to launch our sweepstakes initiative in celebration of Responsible Gaming Education Month, inviting customers to explore our tools in a fun and engaging way,” said Lori Kalani, Chief Responsible Gaming Officer at DraftKings. “As a leading operator, we are committed to providing customers with tools that support responsible play and enhance their experience. This campaign recognizes and celebrates customers who use these resources, helping to foster a more informed and responsible gaming culture. Responsible gaming has been part of the DraftKings experience from day one, and we are proud to continue building on that foundation as the industry evolves.”

To build excitement for the NFL season and increase awareness of DraftKings’ newest responsible gaming tool, the sweepstakes will kick off with a chance to win NFL regular season tickets for customers who use My Budget Builder between August 26 and September 8, following the first Monday Night Football game. Each subsequent week will introduce a new way for customers to engage in responsible gaming—such as setting reminder alerts or exploring Smart Betting Tips in our Responsible Gaming Center—with two more pairs of regular season tickets up for grabs. In the final week, customers who use My Stat Sheet to reflect on their personal play will be entered to win the grand prize: an unforgettable trip to Super Bowl LX.

In addition to the RGEM NFL tickets giveaway, DraftKings is highlighting the early success of My Budget Builder, launched in June 2025. My Budget Builder builds on the momentum of My Stat Sheet—an industry-first tool that offers customers a clear, personalized summary of their play activity. Since launching over a year ago, My Stat Sheet has been used by approximately 3.4 million customers to review their activity and better understand their play over time.

These efforts reflect DraftKings’ ongoing commitment to delivering a fun, responsible, and best-in-class experience for all customers. Through continued investment, the company is expanding access to industry-leading tools and integrating responsible play throughout the customer journey. To reinforce this commitment, DraftKings is also sharing its new Code of Responsible Play with millions of customers ahead of the NFL season, encouraging them to play responsibly, respect everyone involved in the game, and above all, have fun. As DraftKings grows, responsible gaming will remain central to its product design, customer education, and long-term strategy.

To learn more about the different responsible gaming tools and resources available, visit the DraftKings RG Center . For the full NFL tickets giveaway terms and conditions, please visit http://dkng.co/RGEM.

