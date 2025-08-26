Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Set to Reach USD 29 Billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CAR T-cell Therapy market, valued at US$3.7 billion in 2023, stood at US$5.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 39.6% from 2024 to 2029, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$29.0 billion by the end of the period. This rapid acceleration underscores the convergence of critical factors: escalating cancer prevalence, robust funding pipelines, and significant technological advances in cell therapy.

Transforming Cancer Care: What Is Driving This Growth?

Cancer continues to represent one of the most pressing healthcare challenges worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million related deaths were reported in 2022, with projections estimating a 77% surge in cases by 2050. In this context, CAR T-cell therapy is emerging as a breakthrough solution, particularly in treating hematologic malignancies such as Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), which accounts for approximately 22% of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases in the United States alone.

Why Now? Market Catalysts and Restraints

The rising cancer incidence and advances in genetic engineering technologies are propelling adoption of CAR T-cell therapies globally. However, accessibility remains a critical challenge. With treatment costs often surpassing USD 350,000 per patient, driven by complex manufacturing processes, affordability and scalability continue to restrict widespread adoption. At the same time, expansion into solid tumors represents an untapped opportunity for the next wave of therapeutic breakthroughs, unlocking broader applications and market potential.

Where Are the Opportunities Emerging?

Asia Pacific is forecasted to deliver the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2029, fueled by increasing healthcare investments, growing cancer incidence, and supportive regulatory frameworks. While North America remains the largest market today—thanks to early adoption, robust infrastructure, and strong regulatory pathways—emerging markets are expected to provide substantial long-term growth.

Who Are the Market Leaders?

The CAR T-cell therapy landscape is consolidated, with key players including Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Gilead Sciences (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (US), CARsgen Therapeutics (China), IASO Biotherapeutics (China), JW Therapeutics (China), ImmunoAct (India), CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland), Autolus Therapeutics (UK), Allogene Therapeutics (US), Cartesian Therapeutics (US), Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology (China), and Wugen (US).

Notable recent developments highlight industry momentum:

May 2024: The US FDA granted accelerated approval for Bristol Myers Squibb’s BREYANZI in relapsed/refractory Follicular Lymphoma.

April 2024: Bristol entered a global supply partnership with Cellares to scale CAR T manufacturing using its automated Cell Shuttle platform.

January 2023: Gilead Sciences secured FDA approval for a manufacturing upgrade to YESCARTA, reducing turnaround time from 16 to 14 days.

How Is the Market Shaping Strategically?

YESCARTA (Gilead Sciences) continues to dominate product share, supported by early entry, brand strength, and process innovations. CD19-targeted therapies remain the most commercially successful, reflecting their pivotal role in treating B-cell malignancies. Hospitals serve as the largest end-user base, while the adult patient demographic represents the leading consumer segment.

With expansion into solid tumors on the horizon and increasing automation in manufacturing, CAR T-cell therapies are positioned to shift from niche innovation to mainstream oncology treatment, redefining care models for cancer patients globally.

Company and Market Insights

Gilead Sciences: Strengthened by acquisitions and strategic collaborations, including an expanded partnership with Arcellx in 2023, Gilead maintains a strong pipeline and competitive positioning.

Bristol-Myers Squibb: With USD 9.3 billion invested in R&D in 2023, the company demonstrates unwavering commitment to oncology innovation.

Novartis: A pioneer in CAR T-cell therapy with Kymriah—the first FDA-approved CAR T therapy—Novartis continues to leverage global reach and diversified distribution networks.

