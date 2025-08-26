Volaris Group Acquires Sportsground Ltd, Expanding into Sports Management

HAWKES BAY, New Zealand, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of Sportsground Ltd, a New Zealand-based software company focused on community and school sports management.

Founded in 2008, Sportsground Ltd offers a portfolio of software solutions, including Sporty.co.nz and Schoolground.co.nz. Thousands of players, parents, volunteers, coaches and officials use their applications on a daily basis. Sporty has been chosen by many major sports codes in New Zealand as the preferred platform for online registrations, payments, and member management. It includes a drag & drop website builder, eNewsletter service, and a suite of mobile apps for live scoring and communication purposes. Many New Zealand schools also use the platform for their website, eNewsletters, and alumni management.

“Sporty has evolved over the last 17 years to meet the ongoing real-life needs of schools and sports organisations,” said CEO Mike Purchas. “I think the founder of every company would like a succession plan that helps their business succeed forever. We decided that Volaris is the best fit for the long-term future of our company, clients, staff, and other stakeholders. We are committed to continuing to enhance and extend our services to position the platform as the first choice for organisations throughout New Zealand.”

“We are impressed by the achievements of Sporty and how they promote participation in sports,” said Volaris Strategic Advisor Shaun Croskery. “Sports is also a natural adjacency to our existing presence in the education sector in New Zealand. Sportsground brings proven, widely adopted technology to education as well.”

Sportsground will continue to operate under the leadership of Mike Purchas. The business is now part of a larger group of Volaris software businesses in New Zealand.

