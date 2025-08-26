StorONE and Viking Enterprise Solutions Unify Storage to Disrupt Legacy Systems

New York, NY, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, developer of the industry’s most efficient storage platform, and Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation, and a leader in high-density enterprise storage hardware, today announced they are partnering to deliver a unified storage solution designed to replace complex, siloed legacy systems.

This new joint offering combines Viking’s advanced enterprise-grade hardware with StorONE’s efficient, software-defined platform, creating a powerful solution that supports modern storage workloads — including primary storage, backup, archive, virtualization, and cloud integration — from a single platform.

“StorONE and Viking Enterprise Solutions are redefining enterprise storage by combining cutting-edge hardware with StorONE’s unmatched software efficiency,” said Gal Naor, CEO and Co-Founder of StorONE. “Our joint solution delivers top performance, eliminates complexity, and scales to meet current and future IT demands—enabling Viking customers with StorONE’s software, to simply add the drives they need and support their storage use case.”

Recent performance benchmarks validate the power of the StorONE + Viking Enterprise stack. Tests on Viking’s VSS2249RQ system running StorONE software delivered over one million 4K random read IOPS at sub-millisecond latency, with sustained sequential throughput exceeding 33 GB/s. The platform also features HIPAA-compliant, AI-enabled auto-tiering, built-in ransomware protection, and full support for major protocols, including Fibre Channel, iSCSI, NVMe-oF, InfiniBand, NFS, SMB, and S3.

“This collaboration brings together two engineering-driven companies focused on solving real-world enterprise storage challenges,” said Mark DeVincent, SVP & GM at Viking Enterprise Solutions. “Our joint platform gives organizations a flexible, cost-effective, and future-ready foundation for their data needs.”

The combined StorONE and Viking solution is ideal for organizations looking to simplify operations, improve performance, and eliminate storage silos. It supports enterprise workloads at different tiers, empowering IT teams to scale non-disruptively using any combination of drive types, with no vendor lock-in.

About StorONE

Headquartered in New York, StorONE, is the developer of the most efficient enterprise storage platform, designed from day one as a true platform to ensure maximum efficiency - delivering unmatched data protection, sustainability benefits through reduced footprint and energy use, and flexibility with minimal hardware and maintenance. StorONE provides ONE 100% software solution for all storage use cases, supporting any storage protocol, different disk types on the same volume, and any location, whether on-premises or in the cloud. The StorONE platform is designed to be future proof, eliminating the need for migrations and enabling seamless adoption of emerging technologies like AI and helping organizations align with ESG and sustainability goals.

For more information, visit storone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Viking Enterprise Solutions

Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation, provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Viking Enterprise Solutions award winning products are tailored for integration into OEM, system integrator and data center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market. More information is available at www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com.

About Sanmina Corporation

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is a Fortune 500 company and a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks, and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the company is available at www.sanmina.com.