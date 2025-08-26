KNX Product Market Size to Surpass USD 29.24 Billion by 2032, at 10.94% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KNX Products Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The KNX Products Market size was valued at USD 12.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 29.24 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.94% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Rising demand for energy-efficient and integrated building automation systems is fueling global adoption of KNX-based solutions.

The KNX Products market is witnessing strong growth owing to increasing demand for energy-efficient, interoperable building automation systems in residential, commercial, and public buildings. The increase in energy prices, sustainability objectives, and long-term smart city plans are creating large investments in smart infrastructure. The open protocol and compatibility of KNX for controlling lighting, HVAC and security has made it one of the most widely used standards in the world. Continued rapid adoption is driven by urbanization, the upgrading of older buildings, the growth of wireless KNX, and better cybersecurity. The KNX Association said it had certified more than 500 manufacturers and over 8,000 devices an indication of global trust in its standardized ecosystem by mid-2025.

Get a Sample Report of KNX Products Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7879

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Hager Group

Jung

Gira

Theben AG

Busch-Jaeger

Berker

Zennio

MDT Technologies

HDL Automation

Eelectron

Somfy

Albrecht Jung GmbH

Weinzierl Engineering

Steinel GmbH

BEG (Brück Electronic GmbH)

Tapko Technologies

KNX Products Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 12.79 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 29.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.94% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Sensors, Actuators, System Devices, Communication Devices, and User Interfaces (e.g., touch panels, switches))

• By Application (Lighting Control, HVAC Control, Energy Management, Security & Access Control, and Shutter/Blind Control)

• By Installation Type (New Installations, and Retrofit Installations)

• By End-Use Sector (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings (offices, retail, hospitality), Industrial Facilities, and Public Buildings (schools, hospitals, government))

Purchase Single User PDF of KNX Products Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7879

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

Sensors accounted for 26.4% the KNX products market in 2024, and are utilized to detect motion, light, temperature, and occupancy in residential, commercial, and some public structures to integrate with systems such as lighting, HVAC systems, and security systems. Adoption of smart sensors is being driven by the need for energy savings and real-time monitoring.

Actuators held the fastest CAGR (2025–2032) due to demand from smart infrastructure Well-developed, modular, and retrofit-friendly actuators will be critical in scalable automation solutions in lighting, blinds, valves and in HVAC control.

By Application

Lighting control accounted for 34.5% of the KNX products market in 2024 due to its high penetration in residential and commercial buildings. Systems based on KNX can determine automatic dimming, the presence of individuals, schedules, and energy usage and comfort user.

Energy management is anticipated to record the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, owing to global sustainability targets and growing government initiatives to monitor energy performance. This increases the requirement of KNX based energy meters, power analyzers & load controllers to maximize efficiencies and abide by the regulations.

By Installation Type

The rise in the construction of smart homes and smart commercial buildings using KNX-compatible building infrastructure for integrated lighting, HVAC, energy management, and security has contributed to the 61.1% share of new installations in the KNX products market for 2024.

Between 2025 and 2032, retrofitting installations are projected to register the highest CAGR, owing to the growing requirement to upgrade existing buildings with minimal impact on the infrastructure. Amid modernization of existing buildings needing to comply with new energy and automation standards while incurring the least amount of downtime and cost, established markets are also now benefitting from wireless and modular KNX solutions enabling seamless connectivity as well.

Regulatory Push and Smart City Growth Fuel Global KNX Automation Adoption

KNX Automation Systems International Adoption Driven by Weighty Government Regulation, Ambitious Smart City projects and Ever-Evolving Sustainability Aspirations Rules, such as EU energy efficiency guidelines and green building codes, create the push for greater automation into both new and existing buildings that can provide further versatility, and future technology upgrades. These factors combined with ever-increasing urbanization along with smart infrastructure, these measures are also posing high energy-efficient and interoperable solution demand on residential establishment. Smart cities projects leveraged KNX for integration of lighting, HVAC, and security for operational performance and cost optimization through centralized control in Asia Pacific. At the same time, the push for digital infrastructure, and the increasing realization that long-term savings can be automated, drive the rapidly growing interest in KNX solutions for residential, commercial and public sector applications.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on KNX Products Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7879

Recent Developments:

In Dec 2024, ABB’s latest KNX-based Blind/Roller Shutter Actuators deliver seamless integration, advanced security, and energy savings of up to 10–20% through smart shading control. Sensor-based automation optimizes natural light and indoor climate for greater comfort and sustainability in residential, commercial, and specialized buildings.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Product Usage Penetration Index – shows the share of KNX products by type (sensors, actuators, touch panels, gateways) and average devices installed per building type – helps identify the most in-demand product categories.

Energy & Carbon Impact Score – measures % energy savings and CO₂ emissions reduction achieved through KNX automation – helps validate ROI and sustainability benefits.

Energy Management Adoption Rate – tracks % of buildings using KNX for Energy Management Systems – helps assess market potential in the green building segment.

Technology Integration Index – captures % of KNX devices integrated with IoT platforms, voice assistants, and BMS/cloud APIs – helps uncover digitalization opportunities.

Installation Cost Benchmark – provides average installation cost per square meter and cost comparison with ZigBee, Z-Wave – helps in budgeting and competitive positioning.

Channel & Distribution Split – details % of KNX products sold via direct vs. distributor channels, and online vs. offline share – helps evaluate go-to-market strategies.

Protocol Usage Trend – highlights the % share and adoption rate of KNX-IP vs. KNX-TP vs. KNX-RF – helps anticipate technology shifts and investment focus.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.