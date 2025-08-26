Commerce Supports Metrolinx’s Digital Transformation, Powering Scalable and Secure Ecommerce for Millions of Transit Riders

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions that empower businesses to unlock data potential and deliver seamless, personalized experiences at scale, today announced the launch of a headless ecommerce experience on the BigCommerce platform with Metrolinx , the regional public transit agency serving the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area.

Powered by parent company Commerce, BigCommerce's composable architecture now supports Metrolinx’s product management, bundling, pricing and promotions, providing a robust, secure and scalable platform that enhances the customer journey and streamlines internal operations. The project also includes a seamless integration to the Stripe payment gateway, which provides an extensible framework for adding new payment methods in the future.

“Together with EPAM , we launched a secure and user-friendly online shopping experience for GO Transit by building our site on BigCommerce,” said Alysha Hille, director of digital marketing experience and CRM at Metrolinx. “The new site features enhanced product visibility, simplified the purchase process and improved operational efficiency, all supported by EPAM’s reliable delivery.”

“This combined effort from Commerce, EPAM and Metrolinx significantly improves the experience for GO Transit customers while improving efficiency for Metrolinx and setting the foundation for innovation and growth,” said Al Williams, general manager of B2C at Commerce. “Commerce is proud to have helped deliver improved flexibility and scalability for Metrolinx and its riders and internal teams.”

The BigCommerce platform provides a range of features that EPAM leveraged to deliver a robust and scalable solution, address specific challenges with the previous system and enhance overall performance for Metrolinx.

Project Highlights Include:

Headless Commerce: Using BigCommerce's composable architecture, the ecommerce framework features a custom front-end experience that ensures stability and security.

Using BigCommerce's composable architecture, the ecommerce framework features a custom front-end experience that ensures stability and security. Advanced Security and Compliance: The platform meets PCI DSS 4.0 standards, integrating multi-factor authentication, real-time monitoring and secure payment processing via Stripe. BigCommerce’s cybersecurity features, including data encryption, multi-factor authentication and monitoring of suspicious activity, help mitigate potential security vulnerabilities.

APIs & Webhooks: Extensive use of BigCommerce's REST and GraphQL APIs enabled seamless integration with external systems, automating workflows and ensuring real-time data synchronization.

Extensive use of BigCommerce's REST and GraphQL APIs enabled seamless integration with external systems, automating workflows and ensuring real-time data synchronization. Scalability & Performance: BigCommerce’s cloud-based infrastructure is instrumental in handling peak traffic and large product catalogs without performance degradation. EPAM further enhanced this by implementing CDN and caching strategies.

BigCommerce’s cloud-based infrastructure is instrumental in handling peak traffic and large product catalogs without performance degradation. EPAM further enhanced this by implementing CDN and caching strategies. App Ecosystem: Tapping into BigCommerce's marketplace, EPAM extended functionality with a CMS integration with Contentstack, reducing development time and costs.

Tapping into BigCommerce's marketplace, EPAM extended functionality with a CMS integration with Contentstack, reducing development time and costs. Multi-Channel Selling: Expanding reach was a key objective, and BigCommerce's native support for multi-channel selling made it possible.

Expanding reach was a key objective, and BigCommerce's native support for multi-channel selling made it possible. Improved Checkout: The new onsite checkout flow, replacing the previous off-site redirect, significantly enhances the customer experience and increases conversion potential.



“Metrolinx and Commerce have been exceptional partners,” said Robert Burke, senior director of account management at EPAM . “Together, we delivered a seamless migration and built Metrolinx a strong foundation for future growth and innovation. Congratulations to all involved at Metrolinx, BigCommerce and EPAM, for showing what’s possible with the right partnership, delivery team and technologies.”

