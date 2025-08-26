Red Cat Launches Maritime Division, Blue Ops, Inc., Appoints Barry Hinckley as President to Lead Expansion into Uncrewed Surface Vessels

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced the launch of its newest division, Blue Ops, Inc., focused on developing a family of battle-tested USV weapons systems that meet the rapidly evolving demands of the modern battlefield. Barry Hinckley, a third-generation marine industry veteran and entrepreneur, has been appointed President of the new division.

Red Cat’s formation of Blue Ops formalizes the company’s previous announcement that it was entering the maritime autonomy market with a line of battle-tested USVs. This new division underscores Red Cat’s strategy to expand its Family of Systems and evolve into an all-domain defense company. Blue Ops will sit alongside Red Cat’s existing divisions, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, with the mission to design, build, and deploy modular USVs to support multi-domain missions across military and security applications.

“Blue Ops is honored to bring proven technology, already validated in modern combat, into U.S. production for the next generation of maritime defense,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. “The United States Navy has made it clear that fleet modernization and combat readiness are critical ahead of a possible conflict in the South China Sea that would involve American and allied forces. A big part of this strategy includes integrating autonomous vehicles into fleet operations and tapping into the vast potential of America’s shipbuilding industry.”

“Our proven technology platform, combined with the deep domain expertise of veteran boat builders, will provide the U.S. with a rapidly scalable solution that is ready for battle,” added Thompson. “Appointing Barry to oversee Blue Ops and lead an all-star team aligns perfectly with our mission.”

A Legacy of American Maritime Innovation

Barry Hinckley is a seasoned entrepreneur, technology executive, and former U.S. Senate candidate with a diverse background that spans decades as a Coast Guard-certified Merchant Mariner, the aviation industry, offshore sailing, and enterprise software. Blue Ops will also be led by Alexander ‘Sandy’ Spaulding. Sandy has held leadership roles across the maritime industry and was formerly President of Hinckley Yachts, deepening the team's practical experience and strategic partnerships. Together, they bring more than 70 years of combined experience in maritime leadership to Blue Ops. Hinckley Yachts is the premier luxury yacht builder in the United States and the Hinckley family has been building vessels in Maine for nearly a century, including over 500 boats for the U.S. Army and Navy during World War II.

“At Blue Ops, we’re combining nearly a century of American boatbuilding experience with modern autonomy and mission-ready design,” said Barry Hinckley, President of Blue Ops. “This new division is a critical extension of Red Cat’s all-domain strategy, supporting today’s warfighters across air, land, and sea. We’re not replacing large naval vessels—we’re building smaller, smarter, uncrewed platforms that extend their reach, provide forward protection, and can operate in places traditional ships can’t. The future of maritime defense depends on a fast, modular weapons system built in the U.S. That’s exactly what we’re delivering.”

Built in the U.S., Aligned with National Defense Strategy

Blue Ops will operate under Red Cat’s holding company structure and is preparing to launch U.S.-based production of a new class of battle-tested USVs. The company also plans to finalize and announce its multi-state manufacturing operations, aligning with national efforts to strengthen domestic defense manufacturing and field autonomous capabilities for U.S. and allied forces.

As part of the all-domain and multi-use case (ISR, tactical strike) strategy, Red Cat will be integrating various sensors, kinetics, and other capabilities into this new USV weapons system, including the transportation and deployment of its existing aerial UAS systems.

This move builds on Red Cat’s earlier support for executive orders from the White House aimed at restoring American maritime dominance and accelerating deployment of autonomous systems across all domains. It also aligns with the Navy’s plan to scale robotic and autonomous systems to integrate more platforms at speed as part of its Navigation Plan to raise readiness across the force by 2027 to be ready for crisis or conflict and enhance the Navy’s long-term advantage.

For more information about the different variants and specs that comprise the family of USV weapons systems, visit www.blueops.com.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

