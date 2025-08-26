ControlMonkey Wins Cloud-Native Development & DevOps Category in SiliconANGLE’s 2025 TechForward Awards





NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlMonkey , the only fully end-to-end Terraform automation platform delivering Total Cloud Control, today announced it has been named a winner in SiliconANGLE’s 2025 TechForward Awards . ControlMonley won in the Cloud-Native Development & DevOps Category, further extending its leadership in cloud infrastructure automation and DevOps innovation.

Built for modern DevOps, Platform and SRE teams managing complex cloud environments , ControlMonkey helps cloud teams govern infrastructure with the same speed and confidence as software. ControlMonkey is purpose-built for Terraform-first environments and combines deep IaC automation with true end-to-end governance. The product eliminates the complexity, drift and risk that plague Infrastructure as Code (IaC) at scale by delivering automation, visibility and compliance across every environment.

“The TechForward Awards winners represent the best in enterprise tech innovation,” said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “ControlMonkey stood out for its ability to simplify complex cloud operations and deliver end-to-end governance at scale, without compromising compliance.”

The TechForward Awards recognize the technologies and solutions driving business forward. As the trusted voice of enterprise and emerging tech, SiliconANGLE applies a rigorous editorial lens to highlight innovations reshaping how businesses operate in our rapidly changing landscape. This awards program honors both established enterprise solutions and breakthrough technologies defining the future of business, spanning AI innovation, security excellence, cloud transformation, data platform evolution and more in tech. ControlMonkey was selected from a competitive field of nominees by a panel of industry experts and technology leaders.



“These winners represent the most impressive achievements emerging across enterprise cloud technology today,” said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “Solutions, like ControlMonkey, embody the relentless drive and visionary thinking that push entire industries forward, setting a new bar for cloud automation and governance.”

Founded by cloud industry veterans, Aharon Twizer (CEO) and Ori Yemini (CTO), ControlMonkey offers industry-first tools like an AI-powered Code Generator that reverse-engineers infrastructure into validated Terraform, a Remediation Engine that auto-fixes drift and misconfigurations and a self-service QualityGate for policy-safe infrastructure provisioning. Combined with native support for Terraform import , daily cloud snapshots and its “Cloud vs. Code Guarantee,” ControlMonkey delivers unmatched visibility, reliability and compliance.

“We founded ControlMonkey to finally eliminate the chaos of multi-cloud sprawl, enforce policy without friction and scale innovation securely,” said Aharon Twizer, CEO of ControlMonkey. “We’re honored by the industry’s recognition of the importance of this mission and to be among such an impressive list of winners in SiliconANGLE’s TechForward Awards.”

About ControlMonkey

ControlMonkey is the industry’s first fully end-to-end Terraform automation platform. It provides cloud teams everywhere with revolutionary AI tools and best-in-class automation to govern the entire cloud–from provisioning to optimization, at any scale, for any future. Founded by cloud industry veterans, ControlMonkey operates worldwide from its headquarters in Tel Aviv.

About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE , theCUBE Network , theCUBE Research , CUBE365 , theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 10+ million elite tech professionals, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

Media

Hannah Sather

Montner Tech PR

hsather@montner.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49764e8a-8293-449b-bb37-756231ab637c