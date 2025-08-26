Danish FSA approves the application for an expansion of Alm. Brand A/S’ Partial Internal Model

The approval of the Partial Internal Model is expected to reduce the solvency capital requirement for Alm. Brand A/S with about DKK 0.6 billion

Today the Danish FSA has approved the application for the use of the Partial Internal Model (PIM) for Alm. Brand A/S' total insurance activities. The Partial Internal Model is a group-wide internal model. The expansion includes the insurance activities originating from Codan, which was acquired on 2 May 2022. The solvency capital requirement for the acquired activities was, until today, calculated using the standard formula under the Solvency II regulation. The Danish FSA's approval is expected to result in a reduction in the solvency capital requirement for Alm. Brand A/S with about DKK 0.6 billion. The outcome is close to the expectation of a reduction in the capital requirement by an amount of about DKK 0.5 billion announced in company announcement 35/2025 on 7 May 2025.

