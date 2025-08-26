Wilson Connectivity Launches Hybrid DAS That Cuts Deployment Time

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Connectivity , a leader in wireless communication technology, today announced a Hybrid DAS solution that dramatically reduces deployment timelines by leveraging Part 20 and appropriate global certifications. The system combines WilsonPro bidirectional amplifier simplicity with Zinwave's fiber-optic DAS architecture, eliminating the need for expensive carrier-provided base stations that can extend project timelines by months for buildings of 100,000-500,000 square feet.

The hybrid approach eliminates the need for costly carrier-provided base stations while maintaining enterprise-grade performance through Wilson Connectivity's fiber-optic distribution system. The solution delivers 80% space savings compared to competitive DAS configurations and operates 17% more energy efficiently, addressing critical infrastructure constraints in mid-sized commercial buildings.

"Traditional DAS deployments can take carriers months or even years to approve, creating significant delays for enterprises needing immediate wireless coverage solutions. Our customers report average deployment times of 6-8 weeks compared to 12-18 months for traditional carrier-depending DAS systems," said Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Connectivity. "Our Hybrid DAS leverages regional certifications to deploy immediately using existing macro signals, then provides the flexibility to add carrier base stations later without ripping and replacing installed infrastructure."

The Zinwave 8000 architecture supports both wideband and channelized optimization—a capability unique among hybrid DAS solutions—and accommodates SISO, 2x2, and 4x4 MIMO configurations. The broad-spectrum coverage from 150MHz to 5GHz enables future expansion across low-band and mid-band cellular, CBRS private networks, two-way radio, and public safety frequencies through simple head-end radio additions.

Proven Performance Across Industries

The system's scalability and versatility render it an appropriate fit for a range of applications, from corporate campuses to school campuses to healthcare campuses that demand dependable communications for both operational effectiveness and emergency response.

The solution is compatible with all major operators and works within the current building infrastructure to reduce installation disruption and lower deployment costs. The modular design of the system also offers a clear migration path to full active DAS setups as needs change.

Wilson Connectivity Hybrid Solution supports:

600MHz (Band 71), 700MHz, 850MHz, 1900MHz, 2100MHz, FirstNet (Band 14), and CBRS bands with C-Band & Public Safety capabilities

Up to 64 remote units per BDA with RF-over-fiber distribution to secondary hubs

The only Hybrid DAS that enables both wideband or channelized optimization modes

RF over fiber providing high speed data transmission with low latency and high bandwidth for future growth

Dynamic scanning that continuously monitors outdoor signal strength across individual channels

Multi-tower targeting with variable antenna configurations for simultaneous signal reception

Open modular design allowing easy addition of new bands and technologies without network replacement



Availability and Support

Wilson Connectivity's Hybrid DAS Solution is currently available through the company's network of certified partners and system integrators. Complete technical specifications, VEX files, and design resources are available at https://www.wilsonconnectivity.com/solutions-hybrid-das

Wilson Connectivity offers end-to-end support during the deployment, ranging from preliminary site surveys and system design to installation oversight and long-term maintenance. Wilson Connectivity designs and builds all solutions in its cutting-edge manufacturing centers in the United States and United Kingdom, thereby guaranteeing quality and supply chain integrity.

About Wilson Connectivity

Wilson Connectivity is the market leader in wireless communication technology, offering comprehensive solutions including Private 5G, DAS systems, public safety, and cellular signal amplifiers. With a legacy of innovation, and home of WilsonPro, weBoost, and Zinwave, the company holds over 265 issued or pending patents. Through evolutionary wireless connectivity products and services, Wilson Connectivity continues to pioneer indoor and outdoor cellular amplification technology, unlock new global markets, and expand consumer and commercial channels. For businesses, this means swift adaptation of comprehensive solutions that leverage the entire 5G spectrum. For consumers, it means unrestrained access to next-generation connectivity everywhere. Wilson designs, assembles, and supports our products in our manufacturing locations in the United States of America and United Kingdom. All solutions are engineered to improve wireless connectivity on devices at work, at home, and on the road.

For more information about Wilson Connectivity's Solutions or to request a demo, visit www.wilsonconnectivity.com

Press Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

hollyh@connectmarketing.com

801.373.7888