Laparoscopic Appendectomy Market to Reach USD 3.83 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advancements in Minimally Invasive Surgery and Growing Global Burden of Appendicitis – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the global Laparoscopic Appendectomy Market was valued at USD 2.46 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.83 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period (2024-2032). The U.S. market, valued at USD 0.71 billion in 2023, is forecasted to hit USD 1.05 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.47%.

This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of appendicitis, preference for minimally invasive procedures, shorter hospital stays, and faster patient recovery times. Rising adoption of advanced laparoscopic instruments, coupled with a surge in ambulatory surgical centers, has accelerated market expansion in North America and Europe.





Market Overview

Laparoscopic appendectomy is now the gold standard for appendicitis treatment due to its reduced postoperative pain, shorter hospital stay, and lower complication rates compared to open surgery. As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize cost-efficiency and faster patient turnover, laparoscopic appendectomy adoption has surged globally.

The U.S. remains a global leader due to high healthcare expenditure, well-established surgical infrastructure, and a growing focus on robotic-assisted laparoscopic procedures. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, are witnessing significant growth owing to healthcare modernization, rising surgical volumes, and government initiatives to improve access to minimally invasive surgeries.

Key Laparoscopic Appendectomy Companies Profiled in the Report

Intuitive Surgical – da Vinci Surgical System, EndoWrist Instruments

Medtronic plc – LigaSure, Valleylab Energy Platform, Visera Electrosurgical Instruments

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) – Harmonic Scalpel, ENSEAL X1, Megadyne Electrosurgical Tools

Stryker Corporation – PneumoClear Insufflator, Precision Laparoscopic Instruments, 1588 AIM Camera System

Olympus Corporation – Visera Elite II, HiQ+ Laparoscopic Instruments, UHI-4 Insufflation Unit

Conmed Corporation – AirSeal System, DetachaTip Laparoscopic Instruments, HelixAR Electrosurgical Generator

B. Braun SE – Aesculap Laparoscopic Instruments, EinsteinVision 3.0

Richard Wolf GmbH – ENDOCAM Logic 4K, PANOVIEW Laparoscopes, Insufflator 45

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG – IMAGE1 S Camera System, Clickline Instruments, Thermoflator

Smith & Nephew plc – TRUCLEAR System, Dyonics Laparoscopic Instruments, VersaTrac Access System

Segment Analysis

By Product

Laparoscopes represented 37.9% of the revenue in the laparoscopic appendectomy market in 2023, as they are critical for high-quality visualization which is key for safe and precise minimally invasive surgeries. The development of high-definition (HD) and 4K imaging, fiber optics, and miniaturization has also given a spur to the adoption of endoscopy.

The medical laparoscopic robot type is expected to register the fastest growth driven by an increase in adoption of laparoscopic surgeries as it provides greater precision, fewer incisions, lesser recovery time, and less fatigue of surgeons.

By Technology

As of 2023, the market share of the Multi-Port Laproscopic was 42.8%, which is the gold-standard technique for minimally invasive appendectomy, as it the most effective, most familiar technique among surgeons, best using existing instruments with the greatest procedural view and movement.

Robotic-assisted surgery, which has advanced technical innovations that aim to enhance precision, dexterity, and access during complex procedures, is the quickest–growing segment. Increasing patient demand and greater availability of robotic platforms are prompting hospitals to utilize these systems to enhance results.

By End Use

In 2023, hospitals held a 59.5% share of the laparoscopic appendectomy market as the principal venues for emergency and elective surgeries. They have advanced surgical infrastructure with astute staff and high volume, with 24/7 surgical capabilities to handle complex cases. Their leadership is further solidified by the early adoption of innovations such as robotic systems and complex laparoscopic devices.

Regional Trends

North America dominated the laparoscopic appendectomy market in 2023 due to high healthcare infrastructure, great adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and the presence of key market players. The robotic-assisted systems and high-definition laparoscopic instruments have been widely adopted in the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers in the U.S. Supportive reimbursement landscape and High caliber of trained laparoscopy surgeons in this region, solidify the region’s leadership.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to increase in healthcare expenditure, increase in surgical care accessibility and rise in awareness towards minimally invasive procedures in countries such as China, India and Japan. By the same token, these trends are laying the parameters for the region to constitute one of the main zone for growth globally, as adoption gets a solid kick through government initiatives, tourism in the medical sector, inexpensive options for laparoscopic treatment along with growing training on robotic technique.

Recent Developments

Intuitive Surgical expanded robotic platforms for appendectomy in 2024, increasing robotic-assisted cases in U.S. hospitals.

Medtronic launched next-gen laparoscopic instruments in 2025 with improved ergonomics for complex appendectomies.

A 2024 clinical trial at Mayo Clinic demonstrated reduced complication rates in robotic-assisted laparoscopic appendectomy compared to traditional laparoscopy.

Statistical Insights

Over 11 million cases of appendicitis occur annually worldwide, with laparoscopic appendectomy accounting for over 70% of procedures in developed regions.

In the U.S., over 250,000 laparoscopic appendectomies were performed in 2023.

Average hospital stay for laparoscopic appendectomy patients is reduced to 1–2 days compared to 4–5 days in open procedures.

Robotic-assisted laparoscopic appendectomy procedures are projected to grow at double-digit CAGR (2024–2032) in the U.S.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Hospital and surgical center utilization rates – helps you assess regional demand and infrastructure capacity for laparoscopic appendectomy procedures.

– helps you assess regional demand and infrastructure capacity for laparoscopic appendectomy procedures. Reimbursement and insurance coverage trends – helps you evaluate financial accessibility and payer policies influencing patient adoption rates.

– helps you evaluate financial accessibility and payer policies influencing patient adoption rates. Surgeon and facility availability – helps you understand workforce distribution and regional readiness for laparoscopic appendectomy services.

– helps you understand workforce distribution and regional readiness for laparoscopic appendectomy services. Average procedure cost benchmarks – helps you compare regional affordability and pricing variations impacting patient decision-making.

– helps you compare regional affordability and pricing variations impacting patient decision-making. Post-operative outcomes metrics – helps you analyze recovery performance, complication rates, and readmission trends across regions.

– helps you analyze recovery performance, complication rates, and readmission trends across regions. Regional growth indicators – helps you identify high-potential markets with strong adoption rates for laparoscopic appendectomy.

– helps you identify high-potential markets with strong adoption rates for laparoscopic appendectomy. Healthcare infrastructure readiness – helps you uncover gaps and opportunities in hospital resources and technology deployment.

Laparoscopic Appendectomy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.46 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.83 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.08% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Product [Medical Laparoscopic Robots, Laparoscopes, Hand Instruments, Insufflators & Accessories]

• By Technology [Single-Port Laparoscopy, Multi-Port Laparoscopy, Robotic-Assisted Surgery]

• By End Use [Hospitals, Clinics, Other] Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

