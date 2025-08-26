Finacity Facilitates a 3-Year Renewal of USD 105 Million Receivables Securitization for Black Box Corporation

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Global Advisors company, announces that, in cooperation with Fifth Third Bank National Association (“Fifth Third Bank”), it has successfully completed an amendment and three-year extension of a trade receivables securitization for Black Box Corporation (“Black Box”), a global leader in digital infrastructure solutions.

The securitization program finances receivables originated by Black Box’s subsidiaries in the United States and United Kingdom, with the renewal extending the original transaction closed in December 2019. The securitization program maintains accounting derecognition per IFRS through a junior-funded piece funded by FAM, a Finacity subsidiary.

Finacity provided analytic and structuring support, as well as serving as the ongoing transaction administrator, arranger, junior investor, and control party. Fifth Third Bank serves as the senior funding provider.

Deepak Bansal, the Global CFO of Black Box, commented, “This renewal of AR Securitization facility is a testimony of Black Box resilience to the business environment and ability to navigate through the same. This facility is important one for our growth plans to optimize our working capital requirements. We are very pleased with the support extended by senior lender Fifth Third Bank and administrator Finacity for facilitating and concluding this transaction. We look forward to a strong continued partnership.”

About Black Box Corporation

Black Box is a global leader in digital infrastructure solutions, delivering network and system integration, managed services, and technology products to Fortune 100 and top global enterprises. With a presence across the United States, Europe, India, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, Black Box serves businesses across financial services, technology, healthcare, retail, public services, and manufacturing.

Supported by a global team of around 3,600 professionals and strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, Black Box delivers end-to-end solutions in network integration, digital connectivity infrastructure, data center buildouts, modern workplace solutions, and cybersecurity. Its Technology Products portfolio enhances business operations with cutting-edge solutions in AV, IoT, KVM, Networking, Infrastructure, and Cables.

Black Box Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Pennsylvania. Black Box Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Black Box Limited, a Mumbai Stock Exchange listed company with its head office in Navi Mumbai, India. For further information, please visit www.blackbox.com .

About Finacity

Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

For more information on this transaction, please contact:

FINACITY CORPORATION

Daniel Stádník

Tel: +420 725 133 435

Email: dstadnik@wofinacity.com