ScienceLogic and Carahsoft Partner to Facilitate Public Sector Access to Automated AI and Observability Capabilities

RESTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScienceLogic ®, a leader in automated IT operations and observability, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ScienceLogic’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s ScienceLogic AI Platform and observability capabilities for full stack monitoring available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

The ScienceLogic AI Platform accelerates modern IT operations by consolidating legacy tools, providing comprehensive observability and actionable insights. Built to deliver situational awareness across an agency’s entire IT landscape, the platform’s broad visibility enhances Zero Trust architectures and enables business continuity while uncovering new efficiencies.

Trusted by thousands of global organizations and agencies, ScienceLogic’s core SL1 product is compliant with the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 and is listed on the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List, ensuring secure data encryption and communication. The platform’s Federal offering, ScienceLogic Government Cloud, currently operates with a FedRAMP Moderate Authorized designation, meeting advanced compliance and security standards that make the platform a trusted choice for Government operations needing to protect sensitive digital assets.

"We are proud to partner with Carahsoft to bring the transformative power of intelligent observability to Government agencies nationwide," said Dave Link, CEO of ScienceLogic. "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing critical operations across the Public Sector. With ScienceLogic Government Cloud and our comprehensive platform, we're providing agencies with the intelligent automation and security necessary to deliver critical services to citizens while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence."

“This partnership with Carahsoft will help extend the use of ScienceLogic’s platforms across the Public Sector through State and Local Government procurement contracts,” said Lee Koepping, ScienceLogic’s Chief Technologist for the Public Sector. “This relationship will help make AI adoption easier for Government agencies at every level. Carahsoft’s profound reach and expertise, combined with our proven technology, will provide a trusted, intelligent solution that removes the difficulty of managing complex, distributed IT services.”

The ScienceLogic AI Platform consolidates and replaces fragmented IT tools with one unified, AI-driven solution for monitoring and observability, business service context and automated IT workflows. Coupled with the ScienceLogic’s Restorepoint capabilities, the company’s solutions provide automated backups, configuration management and monitoring, compliance auditing and reporting.

“ScienceLogic’s platform enables Government agencies to seamlessly manage mission critical services,” said Nick Shuart, who leads the ScienceLogic Team at Carahsoft. “The platform enhances operational efficiency and security, providing a reliable solution to ensure mission readiness for agencies. We look forward to working with ScienceLogic and our reseller partners to bring these advanced AI solutions to the Public Sector.”

ScienceLogic’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-4600 or ScienceLogic@carahsoft.com; or view this on-demand webinar “Revolutionize IT Operations with AI – Introduction to ScienceLogic” to learn more about the impact of ScienceLogic’s AI platforms. Explore ScienceLogic’s solutions here.

ScienceLogic empowers intelligent, automated IT operations and observability, freeing up time and resources, and driving business outcomes with actionable insights. ScienceLogic’s AI platform sees broadly across clouds and on-premises, enabling business service visibility with intelligent relationship mapping, and workflow automation to eliminate manual tasks. Trusted by thousands of organizations across the globe, ScienceLogic’s technology has been proven for scale by the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and government agencies.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

