Sleep.ai Raises $5.5M in Venture Funding to Redefine Sleep Intelligence with AI-Powered Platform

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move to bring a decade of sleep science to the global market, Sleep.ai , the company behind the world’s most validated sleep intelligence platform, today announced it has raised $5.5 million in venture funding and launched a unified brand that brings its science, product, and platform under one name. The rebrand marks a pivotal moment for Sleep.ai as it accelerates commercialization, expands partner integrations, and extends its reach across health, wellness, insurance, lifestyle, and more.

Treasure Coast Ventures led the $5.5m funding round with participation from Nurture Ventures, the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of Greater New York, Supermoon Capital, and several other investors.

Formerly operating as SleepScore Labs, Sleep.ai has spent the past decade building its competitive moat: more than 800 million hours of proprietary sleep data, over 250 scientific studies, 90+ scientific publications and peer-reviewed papers, and a growing patent portfolio. Sleep.ai powers all of the company’s products and services by delivering the most advanced AI-powered sleep solutions at scale through commercial partnerships worldwide. SleepScore Labs will remain as the name for the company's R&D and validation services.

"This funding marks a pivotal moment where AI transforms health outcomes by transforming tens of billions of complex data points into actionable sleep intelligence," said Colin Lawlor, Founder and CEO of Sleep.ai. “Sleep is highly complex and highly personal, with many variables impacting it. The accuracy and scale of the data are key, and the computational complexity becomes revolutionary. Our AI doesn't just analyze sleep—it interprets data in a way no human could, turning massive datasets into meaningful insights that drive better health outcomes.”

Lawlor continued, “Since acquiring the Sleep.ai company and domain name in 2018, we've been building towards this moment: transitioning from behind-the-scenes research to leading a global movement that will fundamentally reshape how we understand and harness sleep to improve a broad range of health outcomes."

“Sleep is emerging as one of the most critical and under-addressed frontiers in global health, and no company is better positioned to lead it than Sleep.ai,” said Robert Padulo, Ph.D., Managing Partner, Treasure Coast Ventures. “Their unmatched dataset, scientific rigor, and proven ability to translate research into scalable, commercial solutions set them apart in a crowded AI market. We believe Sleep.ai’s platform will not only redefine how sleep is measured and improved, but also open new opportunities for partners across health, wellness, insurance, and lifestyle sectors worldwide.”

Sleep.ai now powers and unites four core capabilities under a single platform: SleepScore Labs, the company’s internal R&D and validation arm; its consumer app SleepScore , which serves as both a data engine and direct-to-consumer product; its reimbursed sleep improvement programs (Dein Schlaf in Germany) and its APIs and SDKs, offering plug-and-play solutions for partners across digital health, insurance, mental health, women’s health, smart home, hospitality, and other industries.

“Partnering with Sleep.ai has accelerated our ability to innovate at a depth and speed that simply isn’t possible without their dataset and science,” said Timothy Roberts, VP, Science & Innovation at Therabody. “Sleep.ai was and continues to operate ahead of the curve. They saw and acted on the importance of validating consumer solutions before many saw the evolution of consumer understanding and behavior. Without Sleep.ai it would not have been possible for Therabody to enter the sleep category with the rigorous validation we pride ourselves on."

The State of AI and Sleep

The need for scalable, AI-powered solutions in sleep health has never been more urgent. Sleep plays a key role in prevention of chronic disease and with dramatically increasing healthcare costs. Sleep deprivation costs the global economy more than $411 billion annually in lost productivity, accidents, and health issues, according to RAND research. However, access to clinical care remains severely limited—studies show there is roughly one board-certified sleep specialist for every 43,000 U.S. patients with obstructive sleep apnea, leaving millions without timely diagnosis or treatment. The situation outside the U.S. is often worse. Meanwhile, companies in areas such as weight loss, fitness, mental health, female health, and chronic disease management struggle to deliver the best outcomes because sleep is often ignored or missed. This combination of massive economic losses and systemic care gaps underscores why sleep health technology must lead the way.

By leveraging AI's scale with the quality of scientifically & clinically validated AI solutions, Sleep.ai is uniquely positioned to deliver personalized sleep insights and improvement at a scale no other solution can reach. Its platform transforms the world’s largest validated sleep dataset into actionable, science-backed guidance that empowers healthcare providers, wellness companies, insurers, and technology partners to improve outcomes on a large scale.

About Sleep.ai

Sleep.ai is a leading healthtech company and the world’s most advanced sleep intelligence platform, powered by over 800 million hours of proprietary data and more than 250 scientific studies. In 2024, it launched Dein Schlaf , the world’s first reimbursed sleep improvement app, through Germany’s pioneering preventative health model—sparking interest from major EU insurers.

Founded as SleepScore Labs in 2016 and rebranded in 2025, Sleep.ai offers APIs, SDKs, and a consumer app that enable partners to embed clinically validated, AI-driven sleep technology into their products. Led by Founder and CEO Colin Lawlor and based in Carlsbad, California, the company is backed by investors including Treasure Coast Ventures, Nurture Ventures, and the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of Greater New York. Learn more at www.sleep.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .