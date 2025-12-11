Sleep.ai Named to Athletech News’ “Startups to Watch 2025–26,” Recognizing Breakthrough Innovation in AI-Driven Sleep Intelligence

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep.ai , the company behind the world’s most validated sleep intelligence platform, today announced that it has been named to Athletech News' “Startups to Watch 2025–26.” The annual list spotlights emerging companies that are shaping the future of fitness, health, and performance.

Athletech News evaluates nominees based on product creativity, measurable traction, and their potential to drive meaningful change across the wellness landscape. The editorial team conducts independent research, reviews company milestones, assesses customer impact and category relevance, and examines each startup’s momentum in both product and market. Selected companies show strong alignment with wellness trends, clear differentiation from competitors, and the ability to solve real challenges for athletes and consumers. Leadership strength, scalability, and overall societal value are also key factors in the final selection.

“Sleep is the foundation of every performance outcome, from daily energy to long-term resilience. This recognition from Athletech News reinforces the importance of our mission to make high-quality sleep insights available to everyone. We have always believed that better sleep leads to better health, and better health leads to better performance in every area of life. Being named one of the Startups to Watch is a powerful validation of our team’s work and the expanding role of sleep intelligence across the wellness landscape,” said Colin Lawlor, CEO and Founder of Sleep.ai.

The honor reflects increasing industry demand for data-driven recovery tools and next-generation sleep measurement technologies. Sleep.ai’s platform provides frictionless, privacy-conscious sleep insights designed to improve recovery, optimize performance, and support health outcomes at scale. The company collaborates with partners across fitness, digital health, and enterprise wellness to bring advanced sleep intelligence to athletes, consumers, and organizations worldwide.

Athletech News created the Startups to Watch program to identify companies with strong promise to make a lasting impact. This includes organizations that elevate consumer well-being, unlock new pathways for performance, and introduce products that reshape the broader fitness and health categories for the better.

About Sleep.ai

Sleep.ai is a leading healthtech company and the world’s most advanced sleep intelligence platform, powered by nearly 1 billion hours of proprietary sleep data and more than 250 scientific studies. In 2024, it launched Dein Schlaf, the world’s first reimbursed sleep improvement app, through Germany’s pioneering preventative health model, sparking interest from major EU insurers.

Founded as SleepScore Labs in 2016 and rebranded in 2025, Sleep.ai offers APIs, SDKs, and a consumer app that enable partners to embed clinically validated, AI-driven sleep technology into their products. The company also provides data and intelligence to support and validate products and services which impact sleep through its R&D services division. Led by Founder and CEO Colin Lawlor and based in Carlsbad, California, the company is backed by investors including Treasure Coast Ventures, Nurture Ventures, and the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of Greater New York. Learn more at www.sleep.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .

