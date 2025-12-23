Sleep.ai Joins National Sleep Foundation’s SleepTech® Network

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep.ai , the company behind the world’s most validated sleep intelligence platform, today announced that it has joined the National Sleep Foundation’s (NSF) SleepTech® Network, a collaborative community of organizations shaping the future of sleep technology.

The SleepTech® Network brings together innovators across consumer electronics, digital therapeutics, mobility, home health, and AI-powered sleep solutions. By joining the network, Sleep.ai will contribute its expertise in large-scale sleep data, validation science, and applied sleep intelligence to ongoing industry dialogue focused on improving sleep health through evidence-based technology.

Sleep.ai’s platform analyzes almost one billion hours of sleep data and is built on research originating from SleepScore Labs, one of the most established sleep science organizations globally. The company works with enterprises across healthcare, consumer technology, and digital health to deliver accurate, scalable sleep insights that move beyond basic tracking to actionable intelligence.

“Joining the National Sleep Foundation’s SleepTech Network reflects our long-standing belief that sleep technology must be grounded in science, not assumptions,” said Colin Lawlor, CEO of Sleep.ai. “NSF has played a critical role in advancing awareness and evidence-based sleep health, and we’re excited to collaborate with fellow leaders who share our commitment to rigor, transparency, and real-world impact.”

Through the SleepTech® Network, members engage with NSF research and data on sleep health technology, exchange insights on emerging trends, and collaborate with peers through educational programming and industry events. The network serves as a forum for advancing best practices and responsible innovation across the rapidly evolving sleep technology landscape.

“NSF sees the potential that sleep technology has to help the public’s health and well-being,” said John Lopos, NSF CEO. “Sleep technology is a fast-growing industry globally, and by convening key industry innovators like Sleep.ai and others within our SleepTech Network, together this group can advocate for and accelerate appropriate use of technology to benefit sleep health at scale.”

Sleep.ai will also participate in CES 2026, where the company will be featured at the National Sleep Foundation’s booth 53432c in the Digital Health Lounge at the Venetian Expo, highlighting how scientifically validated sleep intelligence is shaping the next generation of sleep health solutions.

For more information about the National Sleep Foundation’s SleepTech® Network, visit theNSF.org/sleeptech-network.

About Sleep.ai

Sleep.ai is a leading healthtech company and the world’s most advanced sleep intelligence platform, powered by nearly 1 billion hours of proprietary sleep data and more than 250 scientific studies. In 2024, it launched Dein Schlaf, the world’s first reimbursed sleep improvement app, through Germany’s pioneering preventative health model, sparking interest from major EU insurers.

Founded as SleepScore Labs in 2016 and rebranded in 2025, Sleep.ai offers APIs, SDKs, and a consumer app that enable partners to embed clinically validated, AI-driven sleep technology into their products. The company also provides data and intelligence to support and validate products and services which impact sleep through its R&D services division. Led by Founder and CEO Colin Lawlor and based in Carlsbad, California, the company is backed by investors including Treasure Coast Ventures, Nurture Ventures, and the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of Greater New York. Learn more at www.sleep.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .

About the National Sleep Foundation

There’s only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep. For more information about NSF, visit www.theNSF.org │ SleepHealthJournal.org

