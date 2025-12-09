Sleep.ai Launches Sleep Sense, the First Frictionless Sleep Monitoring Technology Delivering Nearly 100 Percent Population-Level Coverage

Powered by advanced AI boundary detection and multimodal inference,

Sleep Sense by Sleep.ai provides frictionless, privacy-safe sleep data at a population scale

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep.ai , the company behind the world’s most validated sleep intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Sleep Sense , a groundbreaking technology that turns any smartphone into a seamless, privacy-aware sleep sensor. Sleep Sense automatically gathers sleep data for nearly every user without requiring wearables, hardware, or manual input.

Why This Matters

Sleep is one of the most influential factors in health and daily performance, yet it remains among the least measured. Despite the growing prevalence of wearables, most people do not consistently track their sleep, resulting in significant gaps in personalization, health insights, and outcome measurement. Sleep Sense addresses this by providing nightly sleep data to nearly every user with no requirement to buy a wearable or change from their preferred wearable.

How Sleep Sense Works

Sleep Sense tackles a major blind spot in health technology. As many as four billion people wake up tired each week. Currently, only 10 to 15 percent of adults consistently monitor their sleep through wearables or active tracking apps. This leaves 85 percent of users in the dark, which hampers health and wellness companies from personalizing experiences, validating outcomes, or developing unbiased AI models for their entire user base. Sleep Sense by Sleep.ai closes this gap by shifting sleep measurement from active to automatic, providing comprehensive and continuous sleep data at the population level.

Sleep Sense uses a suite of advanced AI, privacy-preserving design, and multimodal inference techniques to reliably detect sleep and wake patterns through the smartphone already in a user’s home. Key innovations include:

Frictionless Tracking: Automatically detects sleep using phone-based inference. No setup, charging, or daily user action required.

Automatically detects sleep using phone-based inference. No setup, charging, or daily user action required. AI Boundary Detection: Hybrid spatio-temporal models pinpoint bedtime and wake time with accuracy comparable to PSG-validated trackers.

Hybrid spatio-temporal models pinpoint bedtime and wake time with accuracy comparable to PSG-validated trackers. Multimodal Contextual Modeling: Analyzes motion, light, and device usage patterns as well as extensive models based on datasets with almost one billion hours of sleep to deliver robust insights even when data is sparse or noisy.

Analyzes motion, light, and device usage patterns as well as extensive models based on datasets with almost one billion hours of sleep to deliver robust insights even when data is sparse or noisy. Privacy-Preserving Architecture: What happens in people's bedrooms is very sensitive, so these technologies are built with no audio recording, fully GDPR and ISO compliant, and designed for enterprise-level data safety and transparency.

“Sleep Sense is a major step forward for the entire health and wellness ecosystem. For years, it is clear that sleep is one of the most powerful predictors and influencers of overall health, yet it has never been measured at scale because it required specific wearables, hardware, or daily user effort. With Sleep Sense, we remove all of that friction. Every user with a smartphone can now be measured automatically and with scientific confidence,” said Colin Lawlor, Founder and CEO of Sleep.ai. “Sleep Sense gives organizations the ability to personalize programs, understand risk, and demonstrate outcomes across nearly their entire population. It is the first time universal sleep sensing has been possible, and it sets a new standard for what companies can expect from sleep technology.”

Unlocking New Opportunities for Healthtech, Wellness, and Consumer Experiences

By enabling near-universal measurement without wearables or onboarding friction, Sleep Sense allows companies to:

Deliver real personalization and proven recommendations to every user

Assess and study program effectiveness and population outcomes

Improve AI models with more representative and unbiased sleep data

Reduce the cost and complexity of integrating sleep tracking into products

Create new data-driven services without requiring new hardware investment



“With Sleep Sense, we are finally able to close the measurement gap that has limited sleep science and digital health programs for years. Most solutions rely on wearables or active tracking, which introduces friction and leads to inconsistent data. Our team built Sleep Sense by Sleep.ai to remove those barriers entirely. The system adapts to each user’s natural sleep-wake rhythm, uses multimodal signals to ensure accuracy, and performs reliably across a wide range of devices,” said Luke Gahan, Head of Data Science at Sleep.ai. “For the first time, organizations can access scientifically sound sleep data for nearly their entire user base, which opens the door to more accurate models, better interventions, and truly personalized experiences.”

Sleep Sense is available immediately as an API and SDK integration for partners across health, wellness, consumer electronics, insurance, and digital therapeutics.

For more information visit https://www.sleep.ai/sleep-sense .

Sleep.ai is also releasing a new whitepaper, available for download here , detailing how Sleep Sense’s Frictionless Inference Approach closes the industry’s 85 percent measurement gap, delivering accurate, scalable sleep intelligence for the full population, not only the small subset of users who track their sleep nightly.

About Sleep.ai

Sleep.ai is a leading healthtech company and the world’s most advanced sleep intelligence platform, powered by nearly 1 billion hours of proprietary sleep data and more than 250 scientific studies. In 2024, it launched Dein Schlaf, the world’s first reimbursed sleep improvement app, through Germany’s pioneering preventative health model, sparking interest from major EU insurers.

Founded as SleepScore Labs in 2016 and rebranded in 2025, Sleep.ai offers APIs, SDKs, and a consumer app that enable partners to embed clinically validated, AI-driven sleep technology into their products. Led by Founder and CEO Colin Lawlor and based in Carlsbad, California, the company is backed by investors including Treasure Coast Ventures, Nurture Ventures, and the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of Greater New York. Learn more at www.sleep.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .

