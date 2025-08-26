Pipefy announces the milestone of over 4,700 AI Agents in use by its clients

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , a leading process management and AI platform, today announced the milestone of over 4,700 AI Agents being used by its clients. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the company also added new LLM functionality for its specialized AI Agents, supporting finance, insurance, and human resources that automate manual processes and build more efficient operations through the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Pipefy’s new feature called “Bring Your Own LLM” (Large Language Models) now allows clients to plug in LLMs already in use within their business, rather than relying solely on those provided by the platform. Acting as an aggregator, the “Bring Your Own LLM” feature adds an extra layer of flexibility and customization for users. With it, Pipefy customers can integrate models trained on their own data or connected to internal repositories, ensuring AI responses that are even more contextualized, secure, and efficient.

“As AI adoption increases, so does the concern with personalization, privacy, and governance,” said Alessio Alionço, founder and CEO of Pipefy. “We've already invested heavily to make our solution cloud-agnostic—able to run on AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle, or Azure—allowing our clients to use Pipefy in accordance with their own security policies. Now we’re taking it a step further, letting clients choose the AI model that best fits their operation.”

Pipefy’s AI Agents in Action

Pipefy’s AI Agents support a large volume of work, delivering it more quickly, such as validating contracts, creating texts, making choices based on criteria and running calculations. When added to processes, this AI layer of autonomy and decision-making enables users to focus on more strategic operations.

In Finance, AI Agents can automate tasks such as reading invoices, identifying relevant information in the documents, and standardizing the data—making it easier for departments like accounts payable, for example, to make faster and more accurate decisions.

For brokers and insurers, AI Agents automate key operational processes such as quoting, document analysis, and claims management. This allows companies in the sector to reduce costs, speed up workflows, and deliver more personalized communication to customers.

In HR, AI Agents automate processes like recruitment and selection, employee onboarding, vacation requests, and training and development—freeing up time for professionals to focus on truly strategic activities.

When it comes to the future of this growing market, Alessio believes AI is set to become the new operational engine of the economy—embedded in everything, including the emergence of agent marketplaces and interfaces powered entirely by natural language.

“In the next 10 years, I see the process management market shifting away from just designing workflows to focusing more on training AI Agents,” said Alionço. “We’ll be part of a movement where systems learn, adapt, and make decisions based on real-time data. The biggest differentiator won’t be who has AI, but who can orchestrate AI in a secure, ethical, and scalable way. The future is about autonomous processes—with human oversight remaining at the heart of decision-making.”

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a global Artificial Intelligence platform that orchestrates autonomous AI Agents, transforming the way companies manage processes, optimize workflows and democratize access to advanced technology. Founded in 2015 in the city of Curitiba, Brazil, and also based in San Francisco, Pipefy serves companies in more than 100 countries and has positioned itself as an expert in solutions that integrate artificial intelligence in an accessible and practical way.

