FAMU College of Pharmacy Alumnus and Industry Pioneer Stan Loomis Inducted into Gallery of Distinction and Keynoted the 2025 White Coat Ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals , two of the nation's leading compound pharmacies, announce today that co-founder Stan Loomis was inducted into the Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health (CoPPS, IPH) Gallery of Distinction. Loomis also delivered the keynote address the summer white coat ceremony, offering inspiration and insight to the college’s incoming class of pharmacy students.

A 1977 graduate of FAMU’s B.S. Pharmacy program, Loomis has over 47 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry as a pharmacist, entrepreneur, and consultant. He built and advised several successful independent and compounding pharmacies throughout his career, launching seven Loomis Drug Stores early on and founding Olympia Pharmaceuticals in 2009, a company that today employs over 200 people. In 2024, he co-founded Wesley Pharmaceuticals with his wife, Naomi Loomis, further expanding his impact on the healthcare industry.









“I’m incredibly honored to be inducted into the 2025 Gallery of Distinction,” said Loomis. “This recognition means a lot to me, and I’ll always be grateful for the education I received at FAMU. I never imagined that my journey as a pharmacist would lead me to create opportunities for others, especially in the field of sterile compounding, which changed both my life and Naomi’s. Compounding opened doors for us that we didn’t even know existed, offering a great work-life balance and the opportunity to make a real difference in our industry.”

Loomis’ keynote address at the white coat ceremony reflected on his professional journey, underscored the evolving role of pharmacists in today’s healthcare environment, and offered guidance to students as they begin their careers in pharmacy. His insight resonated deeply with attendees, particularly those preparing to enter the profession.

“Stan and I are passionate about the opportunities we’ve created for pharmacists through Wesley and Olympia,” said Naomi Loomis. “Pharmacy is not always the glamorous career people imagine, but sterile compounding has been life-changing for us, and it’s been an incredible way to offer our employees both a rewarding career and the time to enjoy their lives outside of work. We’ve built a culture where pharmacists are paid top dollar, receive generous bonuses, and have weekends and holidays off – things that aren’t possible in most retail or hospital pharmacies. We're both incredibly proud of being able to offer that balance and opportunity to others.”

Loomis has remained actively engaged with the FAMU CoPPS, IPH community. Most recently, returning to campus to speak with students in a Pharmacy Law & Healthcare Ethics class.

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. Co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, the team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 48 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.

About Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Wesley Pharmaceuticals, a sister brand of Olympia Pharmaceuticals, was founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis in 2024 in honor of Wesley Loomis, their son and a beloved team member. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company plans to deliver high-quality compounded medications across therapeutic areas, including weight management, hormone replacement therapy, and wellness. Rooted in compassion and patient-first care, Wesley is dedicated to supporting pharmacies and providers with innovative solutions that improve lives.

Media Contact

Abigail Davison

Uproar PR for Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals

abigail.davison@moburst.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d894b9ff-c0c7-4aa2-8fce-b6432ce50432

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4bedffe-e47d-4ab9-8d2e-cd2f2dfed384