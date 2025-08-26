Recreatives Industries (OTC: RECX) Launches Crypto Payment System for Global Sales of MAX Amphibious ATVs, Parts, and Accessories

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recreatives Industries, Inc. (OTC: RECX) (“Recreatives” or the “Company”), the manufacturer of the legendary MAX 6x6 Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicles, today announced the successful implementation of a cryptocurrency payment system on its official website (www.maxatvs.com), enabling customers worldwide to purchase new MAX vehicles, parts, and accessories using digital assets.

Through the new platform, Recreatives now accepts over 300 different cryptocurrencies, including major tokens such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and stablecoins, as well as a wide range of alternative coins. By adopting crypto, Recreatives has expanded its reach to global customers while offering a fast, secure, and borderless payment option.

“As the direct manufacturer of MAX ATVs, integrating cryptocurrency payments provides our customers with more choice and flexibility, while reducing reliance on traditional payment rails that can be costly or restrictive internationally,” said Andrew Lapp, CEO of Recreatives Industries. “This is another example of how we are modernizing our operations to meet the demands of today’s consumers and prepare our business for future growth opportunities.”

Key Benefits of Crypto Payments for Recreatives and Its Customers

300+ cryptocurrency options accepted , including leading coins and stablecoins

, including leading coins and stablecoins Global accessibility , eliminating cross-border banking barriers and costly international transaction fees

, eliminating cross-border banking barriers and costly international transaction fees Direct-from-manufacturer purchasing , ensuring customers worldwide can order MAX vehicles and accessories seamlessly

, ensuring customers worldwide can order MAX vehicles and accessories seamlessly Enhanced payment security , utilizing blockchain verification for transactions

, utilizing blockchain verification for transactions Future financing opportunities, as the Company explores blockchain-based solutions for dealer floor plans and consumer vehicle financing





Building Crypto Assets and Reserves

In addition to enabling crypto payments, Recreatives Industries also intends to strategically retain a portion of received cryptocurrency on its balance sheet as part of a long-term treasury strategy. By building up crypto assets and reserves, the Company aims to:

Diversify its financial holdings beyond traditional fiat reserves

Participate in the potential long-term appreciation of digital assets

Strengthen its ability to transact globally with both customers and suppliers

Create additional value for shareholders by actively implementing blockchain-driven financial practices





The Company also confirmed that it is evaluating expansion of blockchain and crypto utilization throughout RECX’s operations, including alternative dealer financing models and consumer financing solutions powered by cryptocurrency. This could enable Recreatives to offer unique financing opportunities worldwide, further reducing friction for dealers and buyers entering the amphibious ATV market.

“Cryptocurrency adoption continues to accelerate globally, and by positioning ourselves early in the relaunch of MAX ATVs, Recreatives is creating new opportunities to scale sales, expand distribution, and build innovative financing solutions that traditional lenders often cannot match,” added Lapp.

To receive frequent updates, follow Recreatives Industries, Inc.:

On Facebook: facebook.com/maxatv

On X (formerly Twitter): x.com/recreativesind

MAX Mailing List: maxatvs.com

To learn more about MAX ATVs and for general inquiries, visit www.maxatvs.com or contact 1-800-255-2511.

About Recreatives Industries, Inc.

RECREATIVES INDUSTRIES, INC. ("RECX") is the manufacturer of MAX amphibious six-wheel-drive (6x6) all-terrain vehicles (www.maxatvs.com), originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc. of Buffalo, NY, from 1970 to 2013. RECX is continuing MAX's brand legacy of 53 years by relaunching the entire MAX ATV product line from existing, proven designs, which will ensure a rapid re-entry into the global ATV and UTV. Beyond traditional MAX ATV production, RECX plans to diversify its product line by introducing new vehicles and products to market in a compressed timeframe. The company's planned diversification includes larger eight-wheeled vehicles (8x8) as well as electric vehicle (EV) drivetrains to draw on recent advancements in battery and drive motor technology, which make fitment in smaller vehicles possible. RECX management believes that electric vehicles can ultimately offer performance that exceeds that of the traditional mechanical transmissions that most all-terrain vehicles employ.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

CONTACT:

Recreatives Industries, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@recreatives.com

1-800-255-2511

www.recreatives.com