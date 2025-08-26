Portillo’s Has a Delicious Secret to Tell You

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Word on the street is that Portillo’s – the famed purveyor of unrivaled Chicago-style street food – is cooking up something fabulously hush-hush in their kitchens, and we’re here to let you in on the secret. But there’s a catch, these mysterious new offerings are only for those in the inner circle – Portillo’s Perks members. If you’re a member, you’ll need to know the secret handshake… we mean, how to access the hidden menu on the digital order kiosks in restaurants nationwide to order the mouthwatering specialties.

Now, you might be asking yourself, “What exactly are these secretive culinary delights?” We’re talking legendary Chili Cheese Fries – Portillo’s famous crinkle-cut fries, topped with drool-worthy, smooth cheddar cheese sauce and hearty, flavorful chili with beans – and a Triple Cheeseburger with three, 1/3 of a pound, char-broiled juicy beef patties topped with cheese, mayo, crisp lettuce, a red ripe tomato slice, sliced red onion, pickles, and ketchup on a freshly toasted old-fashioned style bun. This burger and fries are so epic, we had to hide them from the regular menu just to keep things fair to the classics that inspired them. These items are just the first of many to be “hidden,” stay tuned for more to be added onto Portillo’s secret menu.

“While we have been busy celebrating our Chi-conic menu offerings during National Hot Dog Day and Italian Beef Month, we’ve also been hard at work behind the scenes, covertly perfecting our Chili Cheese Fries and Triple Cheeseburger recipes, and they are finally ready for primetime,” said Garrett Kern, Portillo’s Head of Culinary. “But a burger and fries this good needs to be savored, so we’re excited to be unlocking them for our most trusted fans – Portillo’s Perks members. Whether you’re a longtime fan looking to mix up your usual order or new to the family, these mouthwatering creations are sure to impress.”

Not a Perks member yet and think you’re worthy of joining the not-so-secret society of Portillo’s Perks? Then initiation is simple: Become a Portillo’s Perks loyalty club member by signing up at Portillos.com/perks, then hunt for the hidden menu section on the order kiosks found in restaurants. When you see Pokey, pat her head to unlock a treasure hunt with delicious rewards.

For more information on the secret menu, please visit Portillos.com to find your nearest restaurant and exactly where on the kiosk one can discover the new extra cheesy, insanely indulgent, super meaty, Chili Cheese Fries and Triple Cheeseburger.

