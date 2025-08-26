Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market to USD 25.2 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Demand for Seamless Customer Shopping Experiences | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market size was valued at USD 8.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period of 2025–2032.

The U.S. Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market was valued at USD 6.39 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 26.06 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.20%. Growth is driven by High e-commerce penetration, strong retail tech adoption, and demand for seamless shopping experiences.





Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 8.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 25.2 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.24% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (E-Commerce, Order Management, Point of Sales, Retail Order Broker Cloud, CRM, Warehouse Management, Others)

• By Deployment (SaaS, On-Premise)

• By End-User (Apparel & Footwear, FMCG, Consumer Electronics, Others)

By Product – E-Commerce Leads, Order Management Speeds Ahead

E-Commerce dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024, due to the growing popularity of online shopping and digital payment methods. Consumers now have a desire for convenience as well as a greater variety of products at lower prices, which is best accomplished online. Retailers are expanding their e-commerce with AR product visualization, AI-powered recommendations, and same-day delivery.

Order Management accounted for a substantial share in 2024 and is projected to register the fastest CAGR during 2025–2032, as there is a rising demand the real-time order tracking, tracking over inventory, logistics as well as fulfillment processes. Cloud-based order management systems help retailers to streamline supply chains with faster delivery and improved customer experience. As buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) continues to grow globally and curbside delivery takes off, the need for more complex order management will increase.

By Deployment – On-Premise Dominates, SaaS Gains Momentum

On-premise deployment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024, owing to its high security features, total customization, and effective functionality for larger-scale retail operations. On-premise systems are relatively preferred among enterprises with a large amount of IT infrastructure, requiring control over sensitive customer data and the integration of legacy platforms.

SaaS deployment accounted for a notable market share in 2024 and is anticipated to record the highest growth rate during 2025–2032, due to the lower overall costs, scalability, and the incorporation with third-party tools. For small and medium-sized retailers, cloud-hosted solutions will enable access to advanced omnichannel capabilities without significant capital costs. The acceleration of the shift to SaaS is driven by the remote access requirement and the need to get software updates faster.

By End-User – Apparel & Footwear Commands, Consumer Electronics Accelerates

The Apparel & Footwear segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024, owing to the increasing need for personalized fashion recommendations, virtual fitting rooms, and omnichannel loyalty programs. The combined online and offline shopping experiences are driving customer loyalty and also higher conversion rates in this segment.

The Consumer Electronics segment accounted for a growing revenue share in 2024 and is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025–2032 due to the high-value nature of goods and higher flexibility for fulfilment. From personalized product bundles to easy returns and real-time tech support, retailers are utilizing omnichannel strategies to streamline the overall experience.

Regional Analysis – North America Commands, Asia-Pacific Rises Fast

North America dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024, owing to the high adoption level of digital, established retail infrastructure, and extensive mobile commerce penetration within the region. With the help of AI and Analytics, existing players in the U.S. and Canada have started making their omnichannel strategies more robust and profitable.

Asia-Pacific accounted for a substantial share in 2024 and is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the e-commerce boom along with rising internet penetration and increasing disposable incomes. Driven by diverse consumer needs, online and offline integration has become rapidly adopted among retailers in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Unique Selling Propositions (USP’s) of the Market:

Consumer Channel Preference Trends, by Region – Understanding regional buying preferences helps retailers tailor product offerings and marketing strategies for maximum conversion.

– Understanding regional buying preferences helps retailers tailor product offerings and marketing strategies for maximum conversion. Omnichannel Integration Rate among Retailers, by Industry Sector – Higher integration levels signal stronger customer experience delivery, enabling seamless shopping journeys across online and offline touchpoints.

– Higher integration levels signal stronger customer experience delivery, enabling seamless shopping journeys across online and offline touchpoints. Mobile Commerce Sales Share in Total Retail, by Region – Tracking mobile’s retail share highlights regions where mobile-first strategies can drive sales growth and capture emerging customer segments.

– Tracking mobile’s retail share highlights regions where mobile-first strategies can drive sales growth and capture emerging customer segments. Customer Retention & Loyalty Program Participation via Omnichannel Platforms – Strong loyalty program adoption fosters repeat purchases, higher lifetime value, and deeper customer relationships across channels.

