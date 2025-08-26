Napster Partners with Fenerbahçe SK to Launch 3D, AI-Powered Virtual Store For Its Millions of Global Fans — Exclusively Through Fenerium

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napster (formerly Infinite Reality), the innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce, today announced a partnership with Turkish football heavyweight Fenerbahçe to launch a 3D, AI-powered virtual store, — available exclusively through Fenerium, the official retail platform of the club. Following the recent debut of SL Benfica’s immersive store , today’s milestone further solidifies Napster’s position as the leading provider of immersive experiences.

Research shows that 90% of Gen Z identify as gamers and 82% of sports fans use mobile devices for content while watching events, suggesting that gamified, interactive experiences are table stakes for young, digitally-native consumers. Fenerbahçe’s virtual store is meeting the moment, offering fans a spatial game-like environment to interact with 3D models of products along with an embodied AI shopping companion that engages in multi-language conversations via real-time video chat — all through Fenerium.

Key Features:

Accessible via Fenerbahçe’s existing website: Customers from around the globe can access the experience directly from the Fenerbahçe website with no application downloads or specialized hardware equipment required.

Customers from around the globe can access the experience directly from the Fenerbahçe website with no application downloads or specialized hardware equipment required. 3D merchandising: The branded locker room features over 50 products available to view in 3D, including the club’s new Adidas kit.

The branded locker room features over 50 products available to view in 3D, including the club’s new Adidas kit. AI-powered shopping assistance: Fans can speak via video with an embodied multi-lingual AI companion that helps them explore the site and select products.

Fans can speak via video with an embodied multi-lingual AI companion that helps them explore the site and select products. Product Interactivity: Jerseys and other products within the platform are customizable, making the experience even more personalized and interactive.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see our solutions thrive on a global stage across the sports and entertainment sectors which benefit from massive, passionate fan bases,” said Sam Huber, CEO of MENA and Global President of Enterprise for Napster. “With over 150 million digital interactions tracked on our platform and more than 500 successful projects executed for iconic brands like Crate & Barrel, J.Crew, Laura Mercier, and Swarovski, Napster is at the forefront of innovation—delivering scalable, data-driven solutions that help brands forge deeper connections with today’s digitally native and AI-savvy consumers.”

Esin Güral Argat, Board Member of Fenerbahçe SK and Chairman of The Board of Fenerium stated: “We believe this initiative not merely as a commercial endeavor, but as a strategic step to deepen the emotional connection between our fans and the club in the digital sphere. With the launch of Turkey’s first 3D virtual store, we are bringing the in-store experience to the digital world via Fenerium. Through this innovative platform, fans can explore the Fenerium store from their devices, check collections, and make direct purchases. By embracing the possibilities of digital transformation, Fenerbahçe continues to set industry benchmarks and enhance the overall fan journey. We are confident that our supporters will welcome and engage with this initiative enthusiastically.”

Fans globally can access the virtual store in English and Turkish through Fenerium’s official website, on desktop and mobile: Here .

About Napster (formerly Infinite Reality)

Napster is an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce through spatial computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies. Napster’s suite of cutting-edge technology, production, marketing services, and other capabilities empower brands and creators to craft immersive experiences that improve audience engagement, data ownership, monetization opportunities, and brand health metrics. For more information, visit napster.ai .

Napster owns a wide portfolio of companies and capabilities, having executed a number of acquisitions throughout its history, including but not limited to Thunder Studios , Napster/Rhapsody , Talent X, Obsess , Landvault , the Drone Racing League , and Touchcast .

About Fenerbahçe S.K.

Founded on July 19, 1907, Fenerbahçe is one of Turkey’s most successful and biggest sports clubs, with titles won in multiple sports and a passionate global fanbase. Fenerbahçe ranks among the most followed sports clubs in Turkey, with millions of followers and subscribers on digital and social media platforms, making the club a digital powerhouse in European football.

About Fenerium

Fenerium is the official retail brand and merchandising arm of Fenerbahçe Sports Club, offering a wide range of licensed products including official team kits, fan apparel, accessories, and lifestyle collections. With both physical stores and a robust e-commerce platform, Fenerium plays a central role in bringing fans closer to the club. As the exclusive destination for official Fenerbahçe merchandise, Fenerium continues to innovate in fan engagement and retail experiences — now including Turkey’s first AI-powered 3D virtual store.

Media Contact

press@napster.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e8d4839-d10e-467d-9989-f3f3f39d298f