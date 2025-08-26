Standard Premium Publishes White Paper Advocating for Expanded Federal Disaster Insurance Coverage

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) (Standard Premium), a leading specialty finance company, today announces the release of a white paper, The Role of Federal Insurance Programs in Mitigating the Impact of Natural Disasters. Authored by Standard Premium CEO William Koppelmann, this report is especially timely – given the proliferation of weather-related disasters and provides valuable perspectives on the necessity of federal insurance programs and expanded coverage types.

“Catastrophic flooding in Texas and the approaching hurricane season remind us that our nation’s disaster infrastructure is underprepared and highlight the critical need for more federal disaster insurance coverage,” says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. “These insurance programs are indispensable in managing the financial risks of natural disasters, providing essential coverage that helps communities recover and build resilience. Standard Premium supports the expansion of these programs to include wind and fire damage coverage and looks forward to collaborating on opportunities to enhance their effectiveness and ensure better protection for at-risk communities.”

Koppelmann highlights the financial challenges facing federal insurance programs due to the increasing frequency of disasters. He calls upon policymakers to explore strategies for risk mitigation and premium adjustments to ensure sustainability along with investments in resilient infrastructure and land-use planning to reduce the financial burden.

“We’re seeing insurers pull out of markets or raise premiums to unsustainable levels,” continues Koppelmann. “Federal programs offer a safety net—but it’s incomplete and must be expanded to cover all climate-related disaster threats.”

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 38 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2025 which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

