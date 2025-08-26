TeleSpecialists Achieves Ninth Consecutive ISO 9001:2015 Certification from Bureau Veritas

Fort Myers, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleSpecialists has obtained the ISO 9001:2015 certification from Bureau Veritas for the ninth consecutive year, underscoring the organization’s unwavering commitment to quality management excellence. Adhering to these rigorous standards ensures the company’s hospital partners receive consistently high-quality telemedicine services that enhance operational efficiency, improve patient outcomes, and strengthen reputations.

ISO 9001:2015 is the world’s most widely used quality management system (QMS), and the international standard that defines criteria for a QMS. The system is designed to help organizations of all sizes and sectors improve performance and consistently deliver products and services that meet regulatory requirements. Since first earning the certification in 2016, TeleSpecialists has maintained a perfect audit record with Bureau Veritas, recording zero nonconformances over nine years.

“We are proud to achieve ISO 9001:2015 recertification with zero findings from Bureau Veritas,” said Gayle O’Brien, MSN, RN, CPHQ, Vice President of Quality and Performance Improvement at TeleSpecialists. “This recognition reflects our dedication to quality and continuous improvement and ensuring we consistently deliver the highest level of service to our hospital partners.”

TeleSpecialists Director of Quality, Danielle DeCubellis, MBA, BSN, RN, CCRN, also shared her satisfaction, saying, “This recognition underscores the passion, expertise, and collaboration our team brings to every patient encounter. It affirms that our commitment to quality is more than a standard—it’s the foundation of the care we provide every day.”

This achievement secures the company's position as the preferred partner for hospitals seeking to expand specialist access while maintaining the highest standards of patient care and operational excellence, strengthening the company as a trusted leader in delivering healthcare innovation.

About TeleSpecialists, LLC

Since 2014, TeleSpecialists has stood as the definitive leader in physician-founded and physician-led digital healthcare solutions, delivering unmatched TeleStroke, TeleNeurology, and TelePsychiatry services to hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide. With more than 1.5 million patients served, our proven experience reflects our commitment to timely, expert care. We combine proprietary AI-enhanced technology with board-certified physician expertise to deliver essential specialist consultations across emergency departments, inpatient units, and outpatient facilities. Learn more at tstelemed.com.