National Public Television’s All Access with Andy Garcia Features Kiss the Ground, Showcasing the Transformative Power of Regenerative Agriculture

Awareness of regenerative agriculture has grown from 4% to 7% in the last 18 months; the show’s 60 million household reach aims to grow the movement

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award-winning storytelling program, All Access with Andy Garcia, has chosen to feature Kiss the Ground, a leading nonprofit promoting regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution for our wellness, water, and climate crisis. Kiss the Ground will be highlighted in a brand-new public television education segment alongside a nationally-distributed commercial on TBS. 

Hosted by Andy Garcia, the segment explores how regenerative farming practices and healthy soil offer solutions to pressing challenges facing our food system, public health, and the environment. Viewers nationwide are encouraged to support this growing movement by connecting with and backing local farmers.

With public television affiliates delivering educational content to tens of millions of viewers every month—and reaching more than 100 million Americans annually—this feature taps into a vital platform for raising awareness and inspiring action nationwide.

The feature airs at a pivotal time in the movement when the majority of consumers care deeply about their health, purchases, and impact, yet most don’t know where their food comes from. According to recent research by Kiss the Ground, 74.16% of shoppers prioritize wellness, yet only 8% have met or talked to a farmer about the origin of their food. 

As a leading voice in the Regenerative Movement, Kiss the Ground is aiming to bridge this gap through storytelling, education, partnerships, and working directly with its vast and growing farmer network. The organization produces daily content and offers free online resources that catalyze advocates of the movement, reaching and inspiring 2 million people every month about the power of regenerative agriculture. 

“We’re witnessing exciting growth in the Regenerative Movement—with awareness climbing from 4% to 7% in just 18 months. Yet, there’s still much work ahead to reach the tipping point. All Access with Andy Garcia is a tremendous platform enabling us to inspire and enlist millions more to join the movement.” 

–Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground

Those who are inspired by the segment and want to make an impact can do so by donating and getting involved at kisstheground.com.

Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution to the wellness, water, and climate crisis. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the organization was founded in 2013 and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships.



