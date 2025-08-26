USO and NFL Host 5th Madden NFL Gaming Tournament for Service Members with Super Bowl LX Opportunity

Arlington, VA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO and the National Football League (NFL) are joining forces to host the fifth annual Salute to Service Tournament, an EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 26 tournament that unites the military community through the fun of football and gaming. U.S. active-duty, Reserve and National Guard members around the world are eligible to compete for the opportunity to attend Super Bowl LX. The tournament is run by the USO and supported by USAA.

Registration for the tournament is now open, and competition will kick off in September with a series of online and in-person qualifiers among service members. The top eight service members will win travel and accommodations to participate in the in-person finals at the Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions Salute to Service game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD, on Sunday, November 9.

The two tournament winners will receive tickets to attend Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, CA.

“We couldn’t be more excited to come together again with the NFL for our fifth annual Salute to Service Tournament—this event truly energizes the USO Gaming Program,” said USO Chief Operating Officer Christopher Plamp. “The USO’s Gaming program and this tournament aren’t just about competition; they create a space for service members to connect, share camaraderie, and have some fun playing Madden no matter where they are.”

For nearly 60 years, the USO and NFL have worked together to deliver programs and events that support service members and military families across the globe. The NFL supports USO Gaming through this Salute to Service Tournament, a gaming mobile vehicle, and most recently sponsored the renovation of the USO Yokota center that provides gaming equipment and other amenities to help boost morale and improve the quality of life for U.S. service members stationed in Japan.

“The annual Salute to Service Tournament is an extraordinary celebration bringing together the power of football and gaming to honor the brave men and women who serve our country,” said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. “We’re deeply proud to team up once again with the USO for this inspiring initiative. It’s our heartfelt way of saying thank you to our service members for their unwavering courage, dedication, and the tremendous sacrifices they make to safeguard our freedom.”

Military members can register for the tournament at USO.org/tournament

About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the NFL’s Salute to Service:

Salute to Service represents the NFL’s unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. It is grounded in deep partnerships with the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF), Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO) and Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). Since 2011, more than $73 million has been raised for these Salute to Service partners. For more information on Salute to Service, visit NFL.com/Salute.

About Electronic Arts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2025, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

