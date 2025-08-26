Elis successfully priced a 350 million euros note issuance

under its EMTN Programme

Saint-Cloud, 26 August 2025 – Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces that it has successfully priced the issue of 350 million euros aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) Programme. The maturity of the notes is 6 years, and the notes carry a fixed annual coupon of 3.375%.

The extremely positive reception of this transaction, illustrated by strong investor demand and tight pricing, demonstrates confidence in the resilience of the Group’s business model and its solid prospects.

The net proceeds of the issue will be primarily allocated to refinancing the 350 million euros aggregate principal amount of notes due 15 February 2026. This transaction is part of the Group’s active refinancing strategy and is consistent with Elis’s cash allocation policy announced in March 2025.

The placement of the bonds was carried out by a syndicate of nine banks: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Crédit Agricole CIB, CIC, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, HSBC, La Banque Postale, Natixis and Société Générale.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers and employees.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing and Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 – charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities mentioned herein in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. In particular, this press release should not be published, distributed or released in the United States, in Australia, in Canada or in Japan. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”).

Elis has not authorized any offer of securities to which this press release relates (the “Notes”) to retail investors in any member state of the European Economic Area (a “Member State”). No action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer of Notes to retail investors requiring publication of a prospectus in any Member State. As a result, the Notes may only be offered in Member States (i) to any legal entity that is a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation or (ii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation. For the purpose of this paragraph, the expression an “offer” means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Notes to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to exercise, purchase or subscribe for the Notes, and the expression “retail investor” means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended (“MiFID II”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended or superseded, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (“UK”). No action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make available any Notes to any retail investor in the United Kingdom. For the purposes of this provision: (a) the expression “retail investor” means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “EUWA”), or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the “FSMA”) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA, or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA.

In the United Kingdom, this press release may only be distributed to, and is only directed at, persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA, and who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the “Order”), (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.), or (iii) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the FSMA) in connection with the issue or sale of any Notes may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “Relevant Persons”). This press release is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity in the Notes is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

The Notes mentioned in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and such securities may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements thereof. The Notes mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act.

Attachment