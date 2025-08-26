BTCC Exchange Sponsors Red Eagle Foundation’s Legend Golf Day Featuring Everton Manager David Moyes

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world's longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces its continued sponsorship of the Red Eagle Foundation's Legend Golf Day, taking place on September 3, 2025, at Carden Park Golf Club in Cheshire. The event will feature David Moyes, current manager of Premier League club Everton.

This marks another milestone in BTCC's ongoing partnership with Red Eagle Foundation, demonstrating the exchange's commitment to philanthropic initiatives. The collaboration has already proven highly successful, with previous events raising significant funds for charitable causes.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with Red Eagle Foundation and support their important charitable work," said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC Exchange. "Having David Moyes participate shows the caliber of this charity event and the significance of the cause we're supporting together."

BTCC's involvement goes beyond traditional sponsorship, as the exchange has pioneered Bitcoin donations at Red Eagle Foundation events, making cryptocurrency giving more accessible to supporters. Previous partnerships have generated substantial contributions, including £30,000 raised at the Kent Construction Golf Cup featuring Matt Le Tissier, and £31,000 at a golf day with Frank Lampard.

The September 3rd event represents part of BTCC's expanding offline community engagement strategy. Beyond its philanthropic efforts, BTCC has been increasing its presence at major industry events, including recent participation at TOKEN2049 Dubai and upcoming attendance at TOKEN2049 Singapore.

The Legend Golf Day at Carden Park Golf Club promises to combine sporting excellence with meaningful charitable impact to support Red Eagle Foundation's mission to improve opportunities for disadvantaged children throughout the UK.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with the vision to make crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone. With a strong presence in over 100 countries and regions and a user base of over 9.1 million, BTCC continues to deliver innovation, security, and an unmatched user experience in the cryptocurrency world.

As part of its commitment to connecting crypto with mainstream audiences, BTCC has partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, bridging the gap between traditional sports and digital assets.

