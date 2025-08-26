Resolution Minerals Limited to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 28th

ADELAIDE, Australia, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolution Minerals Limited (ASX:RML OTCQB:RLMLF), based in Adelaide focused on gold, silver, antimony and tungsten, today announced that Craig Lindsey, CEO US Operations, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 28th, 2025.

DATE: August 28th

TIME: 4:00 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: Aug 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Acquisition of the Horse Heaven Antimony-Gold-Tungsten Project which is well-situated in Valley County, Idaho USA, sharing its eastern boundary with Nasdaq-listed Antimony giant Perpetua Resources’ (~$2 billion market cap) Stibnite Gold Project. Stibnite hosts a 4.8M ounce Gold reserve and a significant endowment of Antimony and tungsten.

The Horse Heaven Project comprises 699 federal lode mining claims covering over 5,644 hectares and is home to a number of past-producing Antimony and Tungsten mines and has historical gold resource of ~300koz with extensive scope for increase. The project has several high-priority target areas, including the Golden Gate & Antimony Ridge prospects. Shallow historical drilling has confirmed mineralisation from surface.

The project is close to the town of Cascade, Idaho, and important infrastructure, which is being upgraded to support the development of the Stibnite Mine.

Horse Heaven shares its eastern boundary with Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project. Due to its high grade and low strip ratio, Stibnite is set to become one of the largest high-grade, low-cost gold mines in the USA and the only domestic source of antimony. Stibnite boasts 6M oz of Measured & Indicated gold reserves, with antimony and tungsten being “by-products.”

Engaged top DC lobbyists to engage with DOD and federal government

Exploring further opportunities to develop critical metals downstream solutions



About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals is actively exploring its 100% owned Horse Heaven Antimony-Gold-Tungsten Project which is well-situated in Valley County, Idaho USA, sharing its eastern boundary with Nasdaq-listed Antimony giant Perpetua Resources’ (~$2 billion market cap) Stibnite Gold Project. Stibnite hosts a 4.8M ounce Gold reserve and a significant endowment of Antimony and tungsten.

