Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Expands Strategic Marketing Support Model in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has announced a strategic realignment of its North Carolina marketing support structure, reinforcing its commitment to delivering refined, on-demand marketing services tailored to the needs of its global advisors. As part of this initiative, the company has appointed Hunter Parrish as senior advisor marketing specialist for its Asheville and Western North Carolina offices, including Banner Elk, Blowing Rock, Boone and Linville Ridge. The company has appointed Chris Krauss as a marketing specialist for the Charlotte metro area.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This enhanced structure is led by Jessica Johnson, North Carolina senior marketing director, who oversees a regionally embedded team of marketing professionals. Together with Chris Krauss in Charlotte and Hunter Parrish serving advisors in the western North Carolina market, the realignment ensures localized execution and elevated marketing support.

As dedicated, regional support team members, Parrish and Krauss provide high-touch advisor support in their respective markets. They are further backed by Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s marketing team of nearly 30 professionals whose expertise spans digital strategy, creative services, public relations and campaign execution.



“Our global advisors deserve a marketing experience that is as elevated as the properties they represent,” said Kathy Forrester, chief marketing officer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “By evolving our structure and appointing highly experienced marketing support specialists with deep market knowledge like Hunter Parrish, we have answered the call to deliver exceptional, responsive and results-driven service across North Carolina.”



Parrish brings nearly seven years of marketing experience in real estate, working with a local brokerage. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in marketing and sales from Western Carolina University and is certified in Ninja Selling. She will operate in a hybrid capacity, rotating between Asheville and western North Carolina locations to provide real-time, hyper-local marketing expertise.

With over seven years of experience in real estate marketing, Krauss brings a sophisticated blend of creative design, content strategy, and campaign execution. Most recently, he served as Marketing Director for a regional real estate company, where he oversaw comprehensive marketing programs, developed agent resources, and led initiatives to enhance brand visibility across digital and traditional channels. His leadership supported a team of over 250 agents and included the creation of educational resources, custom media libraries, and high-impact marketing assets. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Salisbury University and is based in Charlotte.



“These appointments reflect Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s continued investment in elite marketing talent and its commitment to advisor success through innovation, service and strategic regional leadership,” concluded Forrester.

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,200 global advisors in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257