Questex's Bar & Restaurant News Announces Top Shelf: The Next Generation of Hospitality Excellence Honorees

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Bar & Restaurant News today unveils the inaugural class of Top Shelf: The Next Generation of Hospitality Excellence—15 trailblazing professionals under the age of 30 who are redefining the future of the bar and restaurant industry.

This new annual recognition celebrates the boldest rising stars who are setting new standards for innovation, leadership, and impact across the hospitality landscape. From behind the bar to the back of house, from tech disruptors to brand visionaries, these individuals are proving that the future of hospitality is not only bright — it’s happening now.

“Hospitality’s future is being built today — one plate, one pour, one powerful idea at a time,” said Ashley Bray, Executive Editor, Hospitality Group. “The Top Shelf honorees are young leaders shaping what’s next in guest experiences, operational excellence, and community building. We’re thrilled to recognize their influence and help shine a spotlight on their accomplishments.”

After a public call for nominations, including self-nominations and submissions from across the industry, Bar & Restaurant News received an impressive range of applicants representing every corner of the hospitality sector. Bar & Restaurant News editorial staff reviewed each nomination based on innovation, leadership, and contributions to their company and the broader industry.

Meet the 2025 Top Shelf Honorees:

Mikhail Belousov, Bartender, Panamericano Bar

Cameron Bersh, Director of Digital Experience, DIG

Ben Bloss, Food & Beverage Manager, Universal Epic Universe

Haley Cerretani, Head Bartender, Somaek & Temple Records

Amber Coburn, Owner/GM, Jawbone Group, LLC

Jessica Davis, Bartender, Lake Alice

Amanda Keller, Events Coordinator, The Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar

Ricardo Lory, Executive Chef & CEO, Chef Global’s Kitchen and Creative Catering Naples

Alec Marsden, Food & Beverage Manager, AR’s Entertainment Hub

Hannah Milakovich, Retail Sales and Operations Manager, Ruby Coffee Roasters

Elie Murad, Head Bartender, 2941 Restaurant

Milica Papic, Membership Director, Butcher Private

Nora Rasoully, Human Resources Business Partner, The Halal Shack

Annah Torres, Chef/Host, Martini’s Grille

Ava Vitale, Bar Manager, Crave: Kitchen & Cocktails



These Top Shelf honorees represent the next generation of hospitality excellence — the changemakers, tastemakers, and forward-thinkers who are already leaving their mark.

The full feature can be viewed here.

About Bar & Restaurant News

Bar & Restaurant News, part of Questex’s Hospitality Group, is the leading source of insight, innovation, and inspiration for owners, operators, bartenders, chefs, and decision-makers across the food and beverage industry. Through in-depth editorial, expert-driven trend analysis, and exclusive coverage of the people and brands shaping the future, Bar & Restaurant News delivers actionable content that helps hospitality professionals grow their business and elevate the guest experience. From the latest product launches to behind-the-scenes stories from the most dynamic operators in the country, Bar & Restaurant News is your trusted industry authority.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. The company brings people together in the markets that help people live better—hospitality, operational real estate and wellness—and the industries that help people live longer—life sciences and healthcare—along with the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. In the experience economy, Questex connects its ecosystem through live events, enriched with data insights and digital communities, to deliver exceptional experiences and measurable results. It happens here.

