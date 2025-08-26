DAY Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Dayforce to Thoma Bravo

MONSEY, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the sale of Dayforce Inc. (NYSE: DAY) (“Dayforce”) for $70.00 per share in cash to Thoma Bravo.

The sale price is below Dayforce’s 52-week high of $82.69 per share, which indicates an opportunistic purchase.

Additionally, as further detailed below, at least one investor has expressed disappointment in the sale price on SeekingAlpha.

If you remain a Dayforce shareholder and question the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/dayforce/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On August 21, 2025, Dayforce announced that it had agreed to be sold to Thoma Bravo for $70.00 per share in cash.

Additionally, one investor wrote on SeekingAlpha: “Disappointed with the purchase price. Thought this one had a higher multiple.”

“We are investigating whether the Dayforce Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Dayforce shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Dayforce shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

