BetHog Chooses the Optimove Ignite+ Program as its Solution to Jumpstart its Marketing

New York, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetHog, a cryptocurrency casino and sportsbook from the creators of FanDuel, has chosen the Optimove Ignite+ Program as its marketing solution. Ignite+ gives BetHog access to enterprise-grade CRM and AI-driven marketing capabilities, enabling the company to accelerate campaign execution, gain predictive insights, and deliver more personalized player experiences at scale. Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators.

"Optimove has been an incredible platform and partner in speed-to-market from day one," said Kyle Wachtel, Chief Marketing Officer at BetHog. "Their team didn’t just provide us with a platform. They became an extension of our marketing team, bringing expertise, predictive models, and industry knowledge that we simply couldn’t replicate in-house at this stage."

Tomer Imber, Senior Director of Sales, US Gaming at Optimove, commented: "From the start, the BetHog team has shown incredible vision and drive, already boasting an innovative product and burgeoning brand, and we are excited to be part of their journey. BetHog is leveraging our platform to build lasting player relationships and accelerate growth."

The partnership highlights BetHog’s rapid path from integration to execution. Within weeks, the company completed its IP warmup, validated data quality, and began sending campaigns. Optimove’s out-of-the-box predictive models and churn analytics now serve as a BI function for the startup, enabling it to focus on growth without the burden of building a large internal team.

"The Optimove Ignite+ Program was the perfect fit for us as a fast-growing startup," Wachtel added. "It gave us access to enterprise-grade CRM capabilities and AI-driven insights without the overhead of building out a full BI and CRM function. From onboarding to campaign launch, Optimove executed at startup speed to get us live."



Optimove Ignite+ is a comprehensive program designed to help emerging iGaming and sports betting operators accelerate growth by providing expert CRM guidance, industry insights, and streamlined onboarding.

With Optimove in place, BetHog is now poised to embrace Positionless Marketing, a breakthrough approach that frees marketers from traditional role constraints and gives them the ability to independently harness Data Power, Creative Power, and Optimization Power.

"We still have many opportunities to explore with Optimove, and we are confident that Positionless Marketing will help us move faster, personalize more deeply, and maximize every player interaction," Wachtel said.

The Optimove Ignite+ Program has already supported the growth of dozens of iGaming and sportsbook operators. For BetHog, leveraging Ignite+ represents a key milestone in its journey to scale rapidly while building a foundation for personalized, AI-powered marketing.

About Optimove

Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators.



Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.



Optimove’s Marketing Solution enables iGaming and Sports Betting operators to deploy personalized iGaming experiences across channels, unify player data, and leverage AI-led multichannel orchestration with statistically credible measurement for every promotion, campaign, and journey.



Optimove is recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012.



About BetHog

BetHog is a crypto casino and sportsbook founded in November 2024 by the creators of FanDuel. As a trusted brand backed by industry pioneers, BetHog delivers an unparalleled gaming experience that features: a sleek product, an outrageously rewarding VIP program, original (and innovative) casino games, and soon — their own $HOG token that offers unprecedented rewards to players.

