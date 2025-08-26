Lee Health’s Trauma Center Implements Whole Blood Transfusions to Save Lives

Fort Myers, FL, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Health is proud to announce that the Trauma Center at Gulf Coast Medical Center is the first in Southwest Florida to use whole blood transfusions in trauma care. This lifesaving initiative improves outcomes by streamlining treatment when every second counts.

This groundbreaking approach delivers all essential blood components—red cells, platelets, and plasma—in a single unit from one donor, streamlining care when every second counts. The result is faster, more effective treatment and better outcomes for critically injured patients.

This is more than innovation. This is lifesaving progress.

Utilizing whole blood has been shown to improve survival rates and reduce exposure risks for vulnerable patients, including children, transplant recipients, and those undergoing cancer treatments.

As the only state-approved Level II trauma center between Sarasota and Miami, the Lee Health Trauma Center serves a five-county region and sees nearly 5,000 patients annually, averaging over 400 patients each month. The center treats some of the most severe and complex trauma cases and the implementation of whole blood will help save more lives.

In partnership with Lee County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), specially trained paramedics also administer whole blood in the field before patients arrive at the hospital.

“For trauma patients experiencing severe bleeding, time is the most critical factor. By using whole blood, we’re able to stabilize patients more efficiently and improve their chances of survival during those first vital moments,” said Lee Health’s chief medical officer, Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser. “Introducing whole blood transfusions is another way we’re working to bring the most advanced, lifesaving care to our neighbors when they need it most. We’re proud to lead the way in improving emergency care for our community.”

Whole blood transfusion was once standard during World War II and is now experiencing a resurgence in trauma care thanks to improved storage methods and outcomes.

Treatment administered during the first hour following severe injury can mean the difference between life and death. This includes whether the patient requires blood products like whole blood.

“When someone is suffering from severe or life-threatening injuries, every minute counts, especially within the first hour, which is called the ‘Golden Hour,’” said Niki Rasnake, trauma program manager for the Lee Health Trauma Center. “Having immediate access to whole blood when critically injured patients arrive at the trauma center greatly improves their chances of survival and recovery. It allows us to intervene faster and more effectively when seconds truly matter.”

Community members are encouraged to donate blood at the Lee Health Blood Center to help support the Trauma Center and other patients in need. All donations directly benefit patients within the Lee Health system.

To learn more about Lee Health, please visit www.leehealth.org.