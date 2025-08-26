Perdue AgriBusiness Marks 25 Years of Innovation, Partnership & Growth at Chesapeake, VA Facility

Chesapeake, VA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue AgriBusiness is celebrating 25 years of operations at its Chesapeake, Virginia facility, a site that has become a cornerstone of the company’s grain, oilseed, and logistics network and a vital partner to farmers across the Commonwealth.

Since opening its doors in 2000, the Chesapeake facility has grown into the only deepwater bulk grain terminal on the U.S. East Coast—and one of only two soy crush facilities on deep water in the United States. With grain storage, a soybean crush plant, dual-berth terminal access, and multimodal connectivity by rail, barge, and container, the site links American farmers to markets around the globe.

Each year, Chesapeake loads over 100 vessels and 16,000 containers for export through the Port of Virginia, helping to move U.S. corn, soybean oil, soybean meal, and soy hull pellets to international destinations. The facility proudly handles grain from more than 1,300 Virginia farmers, representing over 45 percent of Virginia’s soybean crop, providing critical market access and economic opportunity.

Recent investments, like the installation of a state-of-the-art extractor, have strengthened Chesapeake’s performance to better serve farmers and international customers. The site has also added in-house stevedoring, a new locomotive, and a liquid barge operation, further boosting efficiency and export capacity.

The Chesapeake facility is also central to Perdue’s sustainability strategy, supplying crude oil to Salisbury, Maryland, for refining into both food-grade oils and renewable diesel. These efforts underscore the company’s commitment to responsible agriculture, reduced carbon supply chains, and advancing its vision to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products.

“Reaching 25 years in Chesapeake is more than a milestone – it’s a testament to our values, innovation, and the strong partnerships we’ve built with farmers, associates, and community members along the way,” said Kevin McAdams, CEO of Perdue Farms. “This facility is proof of what can be achieved when we invest for the long term – not just in infrastructure, but in people and the future of food and agriculture.”

Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) attended the celebration and delivered remarks, recognizing the importance of Perdue’s investment to Virginia agriculture, jobs, and international trade.

"I was honored to attend the 25th anniversary of Perdue AgriBusiness' export facility in Chesapeake, Virginia. Agriculture is a cornerstone of Virginia’s economy, and the Port of Virginia enables our farmers to sell their goods around the world. Continued investment in local businesses strengthens Virginia’s economy and creates new opportunities across the Commonwealth,” said Congressman Scott.

As Perdue reflects on a quarter century of growth in Chesapeake, the company remains focused on the future, with continued plans for modernization, expanded farmer partnerships, and new sustainability investments to meet the evolving needs of customers and communities.

About Perdue AgriBusiness

Ranked among the largest grain companies in the U.S., Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils sold to the food industry. It also ranks as one of the biggest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Through Perdue AgriBusiness, the company purchases 200M bushels of grain annually from its 5,800 farmers and partners. With more than 63 million bushels of storage, deep-water port, transload facilities, oilseed crushing operations, edible oil refinery, and protein blend mills, the company serves markets across the United States and around the world.

Visit www.perdueagribusiness.com for more information.

