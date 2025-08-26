BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq - ZIMV), Guess?, Inc. (NYSE - GES), TEGNA Inc. (NYSE - TGNA), NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - NWE)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE - TGNA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, TEGNA will be acquired by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (“Nexstar”) (Nasdaq - NXST) for $22.00 per share in a cash transaction valued at $6.2 billion, inclusive of TEGNA’s net debt and estimated transaction fees and expenses. The investigation concerns whether the TEGNA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/tegna-inc-nyse-tegna/.

ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq - ZIMV)

Under the terms of the agreement, ZimVie will be acquired by an affiliate of ARCHIMED (“ARCHIMED”) for $19.00 in cash for each share of ZimVie common stock outstanding at the closing of the transaction, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $730 million. The investigation concerns whether the ZimVie Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/zimvie-inc-nasdaq-zimv/

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - NWE)

Under the terms of the agreement, NorthWestern will be acquired by Black Hills Corp. (NYSE - BKH). NorthWestern shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.98 shares of Black Hills for each share of NorthWestern they own at the close of the transaction. Upon completion of the merger, Black Hills shareholders will own approximately 56% and NorthWestern shareholders will own approximately 44% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the NorthWestern Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/northwestern-energy-group-inc-nasdaq-nwe/.

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE - GES)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Guess? will be acquired by Authentic Brands Group LLC and certain Guess? Insiders for $16.75 per share in cash for each share they own. The investigation concerns whether the Guess? Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/guess-inc-nyse-ges/.

