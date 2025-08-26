Axonius Appoints Joe Diamond President to Lead Unified Go-To-Market Organization for Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the global leader in transforming cybersecurity asset intelligence into actionability, today announced the appointment of Joe Diamond to the newly created role of president. In this expanded role, Diamond will lead a unified Go-To-Market (GTM) organization, bringing together the company’s Sales, Customer Success, and Marketing functions to accelerate execution and scale the company’s global growth.

“To drive our next phase of growth, we must build a GTM engine that is as integrated and scalable as our actionability platform,” said Dean Sysman, co-founder and CEO, Axonius. “Joe’s rare, end-to-end view of our business – which combines deep experience in product strategy with a command of customer needs and the marketing that drives demand – makes him the definitive leader to architect this unified system. This new structure is designed for speed, alignment, and the operational expertise required to scale to a public company and beyond.”

This leadership evolution comes as Axonius continues to experience sustained high growth and increasing demand for its actionability platform. The new, unified GTM structure is designed to build on this momentum, ensuring the company continues to scale efficiently while delivering exceptional value to its global customer base.

“The market opportunity for Axonius is immense, and it demands relentless focus with flawless execution,” said Joe Diamond, president, Axonius. “By unifying our Sales, Customer Success, and Marketing teams, we will operate with greater alignment and deliver a more cohesive experience for our customers. My commitment is to arm our teams with the strategy, resources, and leadership they need to lead the market and help our customers solve their most critical asset and security challenges.”

As part of the new, unified GTM organization, Axonius also announced the appointment of Matt McSweeney as vice president, Sales, Americas. A veteran sales leader with nearly three decades of experience, McSweeney joins from Cato Networks and previously held senior sales leadership roles at Nutanix and Palo Alto Networks. His appointment underscores the company’s commitment to attracting world-class talent to execute its growth strategy.

About Axonius:

Axonius transforms cyber asset intelligence into actionability. With the Axonius Asset Cloud, customers preemptively tackle high-risk and hard-to-spot threat exposures, misconfigurations, and overspending. The integrated platform brings together data from every system in an organization’s IT infrastructure to optimize mission-critical risk, performance, and cost measures via actionable intelligence.

Covering cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, identities, vulnerabilities, infrastructure, and more, Axonius is the one place to go for Security, IT, and GRC teams to continuously drive actionability across the organization. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

