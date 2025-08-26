All Talentz Hackathon Empowers Nigeria’s Next Generation of Tech Innovators

LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Talentz has successfully concluded the maiden edition of the All Talentz Hackathon, a groundbreaking innovation challenge designed to nurture young technology talent and equip them with opportunities to transform bold ideas into impactful solutions.

The hackathon, which drew participation from across Africa, empowered youths to tackle pressing challenges in education, healthcare, financial inclusion, and agriculture using technology-driven solutions. Through mentorship, collaboration, and access to expert judges, over a 6-week period, participants transformed ideas into working prototypes with the potential to scale globally.

The Grand Finale brought together 10 exceptional teams to pitch their innovations before a distinguished panel of judges and industry leaders.

Team Imago emerged as the winner with a revolutionary maternal healthcare solution—an AI-powered ultrasound system that integrates cutting-edge tools such as Meta’s Llama and Microsoft Azure AI into a handheld device. Designed for accessibility and accuracy, the solution places life-saving prenatal care in the hands of expectant mothers worldwide. The team received ₦10 million and an all-expenses-paid trip to TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 in San Francisco, USA .

secured second place with their youth employment solution that converts waste into sustainable opportunities, earning . Team UniCBT claimed third place with an EdTech platform that enhances testing and learning, winning ₦1 million prize money.







Team Imago (Bolarinwa Ismail, Godsfavor Ahamisi, Abdulquddus Abdulyaqeen) during the prize presentation with the judges.

The event, hosted in partnership with the American Business Council, Jumia, and TechCabal, welcomed high-profile guests, including representatives from the U.S. Consulate, Lagos, Nigeria, Michael Ervin, Political and Economic Chief at the Consulate, delivered a keynote speech commending All Talentz’s leadership in fostering innovation and equipping Nigerian youth with future-ready skills.

“All Talentz is deeply committed to building platforms where African talent can create winning solutions, compete, and thrive. This hackathon was not just about winning prizes. It was about unlocking possibilities, showcasing resilience, and proving that Nigerian innovators are capable of delivering solutions with global relevance,” said Mr. Sadiq Isu, CEO of All Talentz.





L-R Michael Nevin, US Economic and Political Chief, US Consulate Lagos, Sadiq Isu, Founder and CEO, All Talentz LLC and Joy Lawal, Strategic Project Lead, American Business Council.

By organizing this hackathon, All Talentz reinforces its role as a bridge between talent and opportunity, helping young people access mentorship, funding, and global visibility. The company also announced that the hackathon will become an annual event, serving as a continuous platform to spotlight and scale Nigeria’s brightest innovations.

