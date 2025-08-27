DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (“HSGI”). HSGI learned of a data breach on or about October 7, 2024.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, go HERE.

About Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides outsourced operational support to nursing homes and medical facilities, managing key functions such as cleaning, food service, laundry, and building maintenance, allowing providers to focus on patient care.

What happened?

Around October 7, 2024, HSGI identified possible unauthorized access to its network. An investigation was promptly initiated, revealing that unauthorized access occurred from September 27 to October 3, 2024, during which some files were copied from HSGI’s computer network.

The personal data potentially accessed includes names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, state ID numbers, financial account details, and full access credentials.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning HSGI, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the HSGI data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.