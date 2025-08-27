LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

27 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 26 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 460.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 469.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 466.657100

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,519,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 15,000 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,410,646 have voting rights and 2,937,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 466.657100 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 434 468.00 08:01:23 LSE 166 468.00 08:01:23 LSE 369 466.00 08:01:31 LSE 400 467.00 08:10:11 LSE 200 465.50 08:22:42 LSE 201 465.50 08:22:42 LSE 250 463.00 08:45:49 LSE 262 460.50 09:20:58 LSE 185 460.50 09:56:36 LSE 462 461.50 10:01:25 LSE 174 461.50 10:44:09 LSE 11 461.50 10:44:09 LSE 185 463.50 11:04:28 LSE 185 463.50 11:04:46 LSE 66 464.50 11:25:55 LSE 119 464.50 11:25:55 LSE 244 464.50 11:25:55 LSE 250 463.00 11:31:19 LSE 8 463.00 11:31:19 LSE 185 464.00 12:17:12 LSE 19 464.00 12:17:16 LSE 200 464.00 12:20:08 LSE 185 467.50 13:32:40 LSE 41 468.00 13:39:38 LSE 16 468.00 13:39:38 LSE 343 468.00 13:39:38 LSE 185 468.00 13:42:44 LSE 722 467.50 13:42:52 LSE 21 467.00 13:46:00 LSE 703 467.00 13:46:00 LSE 400 468.00 14:02:24 LSE 133 467.50 14:24:07 LSE 38 467.50 14:24:07 LSE 173 467.00 14:35:51 LSE 16 467.00 14:35:51 LSE 9 467.00 14:35:51 LSE 16 467.00 14:42:15 LSE 19 467.00 14:42:15 LSE 8 467.00 14:42:15 LSE 16 467.00 14:42:15 LSE 26 467.00 14:42:15 LSE 100 467.00 14:42:15 LSE 40 466.50 14:48:56 LSE 145 466.50 14:48:56 LSE 190 467.00 15:03:07 LSE 16 467.00 15:14:42 LSE 170 467.00 15:14:42 LSE 186 467.00 15:14:42 LSE 144 467.00 15:14:42 LSE 42 467.00 15:14:42 LSE 143 467.50 15:15:00 LSE 83 467.50 15:15:00 LSE 186 467.50 15:16:33 LSE 16 467.00 15:28:53 LSE 170 467.00 15:28:53 LSE 186 467.00 15:28:53 LSE 329 467.00 15:28:53 LSE 186 467.00 15:28:53 LSE 186 467.50 15:44:47 LSE 62 467.50 15:44:47 LSE 226 467.50 15:44:47 LSE 81 467.00 15:50:21 LSE 16 467.00 15:50:21 LSE 50 467.00 15:50:21 LSE 16 467.00 15:56:38 LSE 18 467.00 15:56:38 LSE 5 467.00 15:56:38 LSE 186 467.00 15:56:38 LSE 325 467.00 15:56:38 LSE 102 467.00 15:56:38 LSE 3 467.00 15:56:38 LSE 13 467.00 15:56:38 LSE 68 467.00 15:56:41 LSE 43 467.00 15:56:41 LSE 143 467.00 15:56:55 LSE 140 467.00 15:56:55 LSE 186 466.50 15:58:31 LSE 200 466.50 15:59:00 LSE 186 468.00 16:20:14 LSE 101 468.00 16:21:44 LSE 185 469.00 16:27:40 LSE 185 469.00 16:27:40 LSE 185 469.00 16:27:40 LSE 75 469.00 16:27:40 LSE 110 469.00 16:27:40 LSE 185 469.00 16:27:40 LSE 185 469.00 16:29:02 LSE 167 469.00 16:29:02 LSE 438 469.00 16:29:02 LSE 185 469.00 16:29:02 LSE 105 469.00 16:29:02 LSE 80 469.00 16:29:02 LSE 185 469.00 16:29:02 LSE 185 469.00 16:29:02 LSE 185 469.00 16:29:02 LSE 27 469.00 16:29:02 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu



Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.