LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
27 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 26 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 460.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 469.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):466.657100

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  1,519,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 15,000 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,410,646 have voting rights and 2,937,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE466.65710015,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
434468.0008:01:23LSE  
166468.0008:01:23LSE  
369466.0008:01:31LSE  
400467.0008:10:11LSE  
200465.5008:22:42LSE  
201465.5008:22:42LSE  
250463.0008:45:49LSE  
262460.5009:20:58LSE  
185460.5009:56:36LSE  
462461.5010:01:25LSE  
174461.5010:44:09LSE  
11461.5010:44:09LSE  
185463.5011:04:28LSE  
185463.5011:04:46LSE  
66464.5011:25:55LSE  
119464.5011:25:55LSE  
244464.5011:25:55LSE  
250463.0011:31:19LSE  
8463.0011:31:19LSE  
185464.0012:17:12LSE  
19464.0012:17:16LSE  
200464.0012:20:08LSE  
185467.5013:32:40LSE  
41468.0013:39:38LSE  
16468.0013:39:38LSE  
343468.0013:39:38LSE  
185468.0013:42:44LSE  
722467.5013:42:52LSE  
21467.0013:46:00LSE  
703467.0013:46:00LSE  
400468.0014:02:24LSE  
133467.5014:24:07LSE  
38467.5014:24:07LSE  
173467.0014:35:51LSE  
16467.0014:35:51LSE  
9467.0014:35:51LSE  
16467.0014:42:15LSE  
19467.0014:42:15LSE  
8467.0014:42:15LSE  
16467.0014:42:15LSE  
26467.0014:42:15LSE  
100467.0014:42:15LSE  
40466.5014:48:56LSE  
145466.5014:48:56LSE  
190467.0015:03:07LSE  
16467.0015:14:42LSE  
170467.0015:14:42LSE  
186467.0015:14:42LSE  
144467.0015:14:42LSE  
42467.0015:14:42LSE  
143467.5015:15:00LSE  
83467.5015:15:00LSE  
186467.5015:16:33LSE  
16467.0015:28:53LSE  
170467.0015:28:53LSE  
186467.0015:28:53LSE  
329467.0015:28:53LSE  
186467.0015:28:53LSE  
186467.5015:44:47LSE  
62467.5015:44:47LSE  
226467.5015:44:47LSE  
81467.0015:50:21LSE  
16467.0015:50:21LSE  
50467.0015:50:21LSE  
16467.0015:56:38LSE  
18467.0015:56:38LSE  
5467.0015:56:38LSE  
186467.0015:56:38LSE  
325467.0015:56:38LSE  
102467.0015:56:38LSE  
3467.0015:56:38LSE  
13467.0015:56:38LSE  
68467.0015:56:41LSE  
43467.0015:56:41LSE  
143467.0015:56:55LSE  
140467.0015:56:55LSE  
186466.5015:58:31LSE  
200466.5015:59:00LSE  
186468.0016:20:14LSE  
101468.0016:21:44LSE  
185469.0016:27:40LSE  
185469.0016:27:40LSE  
185469.0016:27:40LSE  
75469.0016:27:40LSE  
110469.0016:27:40LSE  
185469.0016:27:40LSE  
185469.0016:29:02LSE  
167469.0016:29:02LSE  
438469.0016:29:02LSE  
185469.0016:29:02LSE  
105469.0016:29:02LSE  
80469.0016:29:02LSE  
185469.0016:29:02LSE  
185469.0016:29:02LSE  
185469.0016:29:02LSE  
27469.0016:29:02LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

