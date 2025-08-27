Prisjakt releases trading update for Q2 2025

Prisjakt Group AB (publ) (“Prisjakt” or the “Company”) today provides a trading update for the second quarter ended 30 June 2025. The financial information in this press release has not been audited or reviewed by the Company’s auditor. Prisjakt will publish its first interim report as of Q3 2025.

Trading update Q2 2025:

Total revenue : SEK 106m (SEK 87m as of Q2 2024)

: SEK 106m (SEK 87m as of Q2 2024) Total reported EBITDA: 25m (SEK 15m as of Q2 2024)

25m (SEK 15m as of Q2 2024) Total LTM revenue: SEK 459m

SEK 459m Proforma adjusted LTM EBITDA: SEK 143m

SEK 143m Interest-bearing debt: SEK 325m

SEK 325m Cash balance: SEK 67m

SEK 67m Net interest-bearing debt / EBITDA: 1.8x





