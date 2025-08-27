Toobit Launches Upgraded Speed Zone, Offering Exclusive Early Access to Premium Crypto Projects





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the official launch of its newly upgraded Speed Zone. Designed to give traders a competitive edge, Speed Zone provides exclusive early access to promising new tokens at special presale prices.

Speed Zone is a dedicated launchpad that streamlines the process for traders to discover and participate in new token presales. This feature offers a secure and efficient way for traders to be among the first to invest in high-potential assets.

"We are thrilled to introduce the enhanced Speed Zone to our community," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "This feature directly addresses our traders' desire for more exclusive opportunities and faster access to quality projects. By providing a secure and low-barrier entry point, we are giving our traders the tools to capture early market opportunities and elevate their trading journey."

Key highlights of Speed Zone:

Exclusive token deals: Traders purchase tokens at a favorable, limited-time price before they are officially available for spot trading.

Early mover advantage: The platform allows traders to secure promising new projects, giving them an opportunity to get ahead in the market.

User-friendly access: A new, dedicated project hub and updated FAQ guides make it simple for all traders to participate, regardless of experience level.





Toobit's Speed Zone has already featured successful projects like PUNCHI and FDS, with historical returns of 104% and 841%, respectively, demonstrating the potential for early-stage returns for participants.

The crypto launchpad sector is proving to be a powerful engine for growth in 2025. Data from the first half of the year reveals that projects launched on CEX platforms delivered an average peak ROI of 10.83x. This strong performance, combined with rigorous vetting, confirms their status as a preferred model for investors seeking secure, high-potential opportunities.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

