URBANICA Highlights Sustainable Office Furniture as Consumers Turn Away From Fast Furniture Trends

LAUDERHILL, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URBANICA, a direct-to-consumer furniture brand known for ergonomic and eco-friendly design, is responding to a growing shift in the market as consumers move away from disposable “fast furniture.” With sustainability and wellness at the center of its mission, URBANICA is showcasing office solutions that are built to last, reduce waste, and improve productivity in both home and office environments.

“People are realizing that fast furniture often comes at a high cost to both the planet and their own comfort,” said a spokesperson for URBANICA. “Our goal has always been to provide affordable, ergonomic office furniture that supports long-term well-being while reducing environmental impact. Every design we offer is made to last, because sustainability begins with durability.”

URBANICA’s online platform makes it simple for customers to discover modern workspace solutions. Visitors to the URBANICA furniture website can explore a wide selection of ergonomic chairs, standing desks, and modular accessories that promote healthy posture and smarter working environments.

The company’s ergonomic office chairs collection includes bestsellers like the Novo, Muse, and Seashell chairs, each designed for day-long support with breathable materials and adjustable features. These products reflect URBANICA’s promise to combine style and function without compromising on comfort.

In addition to individual pieces, URBANICA offers tailored bundles for customers who want to create a full office setup. The brand’s build your bundle tool allows users to mix and match chairs, desks, and add-ons for a personalized, cost-effective workspace solution. This flexibility makes it easier for hybrid workers, remote professionals, and growing teams to design an environment that suits their needs.

Beyond product design, URBANICA is committed to positive environmental practices. The company uses ecoconscious materials, minimizes unnecessary packaging, and plants a tree with every purchase to support global reforestation efforts. These steps align with the increasing demand for sustainable office solutions and reflect the brand’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

With more professionals rethinking their workspaces in the era of remote and hybrid work, URBANICA continues to deliver sustainable alternatives to fast furniture. By combining ergonomic innovation with responsible business practices, the company is helping customers create work environments that are healthier, longer lasting, and better for the planet.

